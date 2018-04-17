Shivraj Patil takes a jibe at Shinde over ‘saffron terror’ remark

The BJP attacked the Congress for using the words “saffron terror”.

New Delhi: Former Union home minister Shivraj Patil, who was ousted after the 26/11 Mumbai attack, on Monday took a jibe at his successor, Sushil Kumar Shinde, for using the words “saffron terror.”

Mr Patil talking to a TV news channel said, “The words ‘saffron terror’… such questions should be asked of those who use such words, but not me.”

Denying ever using the words “saffron terror”, he, however, added, “Witness that went hostile should be cross-examined. It is the failure of the person who has not come to the correct conclusion and has committed the crime. Media should not draw conclusions, but wait till the judgement copy is out.”

“Have I ever used this?... It’s a case of terrorism. Does the court chargesheet one for saying such words (saffron or Hindu terror),” countered Mr Patil. He served as a Union minister between May 2004 and November 2008.

To a query whether senior Congress leaders, including former Union home ministers P. Chidambaram, Mr Shinde and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh have made such statements, he said: “You should address this question to whosoever said it.”

Mr. Patil also asked the reporters whether “there is any resolution to the effect passed by the Congress”.