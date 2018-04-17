The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 17, 2018 | Last Update : 06:38 AM IST

India, All India

Shivraj Patil takes a jibe at Shinde over ‘saffron terror’ remark

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 17, 2018, 12:47 am IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2018, 6:31 am IST

The BJP attacked the Congress for using the words “saffron terror”.

Shivraj Patil
 Shivraj Patil

New Delhi: Former Union home minister Shivraj Patil, who was ousted after the 26/11 Mumbai attack, on Monday took a jibe at his successor, Sushil Kumar Shinde, for using the words “saffron terror.”

The BJP attacked the Congress for using the words “saffron terror”.

Mr Patil talking to a TV news channel said, “The words ‘saffron terror’… such questions should be asked of those who use such words, but not me.”

Denying ever using the words “saffron terror”, he, however, added, “Witness that went hostile should be cross-examined. It is the failure of the person who has not come to the correct conclusion and has committed the crime. Media should not draw conclusions, but wait till the judgement copy is out.”

“Have I ever used this?... It’s a case of terrorism. Does the court chargesheet one for saying such words (saffron or Hindu terror),” countered Mr Patil. He served as a Union minister between May 2004 and November 2008.

To a query whether senior Congress leaders, including former Union home ministers P. Chidambaram, Mr Shinde and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister  Digvijay Singh have made such statements, he said: “You should address this question to whosoever said it.”

Mr. Patil also asked the reporters whether “there is any resolution to the effect passed by the Congress”.

Tags: saffron terror, sushil kumar shinde, shivraj patil

MOST POPULAR

1

Meghan Markle will bolt from royal wedding, predicts feminist icon Germaine Greer

2

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

3

2018 IPL, RCB vs RR: Rajasthan taste royal victory, beat RCB by 19 runs

4

October day two box office collection: Varun's film sees growth, earns 7.47cr

5

Saina Nehwal clinch gold in women's singles, PV Sindhu settles for Silver

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham