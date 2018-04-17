The Asian Age | News

Home ministry cancels appointment of nine Delhi govt advisors

PTI
Published : Apr 17, 2018, 6:20 pm IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2018, 6:20 pm IST

Among the nine advisors whose appointment has been cancelled are Amardeep Tiwari, Arunodya Prakash, Raghav Chadha, Atishi Marlena.

According to an order issued by General Administration Department of the Delhi government, the MHA had written in its letter that these posts on which the appointees are officiating are not in the list of posts approved for the ministers and the chief minister.
 According to an order issued by General Administration Department of the Delhi government, the MHA had written in its letter that these posts on which the appointees are officiating are not in the list of posts approved for the ministers and the chief minister. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday cancelled the appointment of nine advisors, including the one to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, after the Union Home Ministry said that these posts were "not sanctioned".

According to an order issued by General Administration Department of the Delhi government, the MHA had written in its letter that these posts on which the appointees are officiating are not in the list of posts approved for the ministers and the chief minister.

"No prior approval of the central government has been taken for creation of said posts on which these persons have been appointed on co-terminus basis," the order stated.

Among the nine advisors whose appointment has been cancelled are Amardeep Tiwari (media advisor to law minister), Arunodya Prakash (media advisor to deputy chief minister), Raghav Chadha (advisor to finance minister), Atishi Marlena (media advisor to deputy chief minister).

