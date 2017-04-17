The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 17, 2017 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

India, All India

Let Muslims solve triple talaq issue themselves: Digvijay Singh

ANI
Published : Apr 17, 2017, 12:24 pm IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2017, 12:21 pm IST

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court will start hearing from May 11 the petitions against triple talaq.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (PTI)
 Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (PTI)

Jodhpur: The Congress party has advised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not to drag the triple talaq issue to Court, saying Muslims can resolve it on their own.

"Let Muslims solve the problem of triple talaq on their own. Why is the BJP dragging this to court. One should not interfere more in this matter. The BJP is trying to create an adverse situation," Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plea for respecting the Muslim women was correct.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said, "Our Muslim sisters deserve justice. We should try to solve this issue at the district level. We should also proceed on the formula of a new India. We can't simply move forward at a slow pace, but charge ahead with full speed."

During a discussion on the national commission for backward classes, Prime Minister Modi at the BJP National Executive meeting in Bhubaneswar, Odisha suggested that the party should hold conferences for 'backward' Muslims.

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court will start hearing from May 11 the petitions against triple talaq.

Tags: bjp, congress, triple talaq, digvijay singh
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Good news for Shah Rukh's fans, the star has a surprise in store, will reveal it by this month end

2

Alia Bhatt is convinced Snapchat CEO didn't make controversial comment

3

“Camo squad” MSI GE62 gaming notebook launched with bundled goodies

4

Computer pioneer Robert W. Taylor dies at 85

5

Netizens uninstall Snapdeal app instead of Snapchat

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham