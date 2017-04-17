J&K: FIR against Army for tying man to jeep, using him as ‘human shield’

The video went viral on the social media and evoked angry response across Jammu and Kashmir and the country alike.

The man was tied to the front of the jeep and was used as a 'human shied' by the Army. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: An FIR has been registered in connection with a video of a young man who was tied to the front of an army vehicle and paraded in a village of central Kashmir's Budgam district, as a sign of warning of same consequence for the stone-pelters.

FIR No. 38/17 U/S 342/149/506 & 367 RPC was registered in the Beerwah Police Station on April 13.

Former J-K chief minister Omar Abdullah had tweeted the video on Friday saying, "Here's the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone-pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!!"

A number of videos appeared on the social media in wake of the by-polls in Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9, when as low as 7.14 voter turnout was registered.

The re-poll at 38 polling stations on April 13 recorded 2 percent voting.

Internet services were also shut down on the night before elections on April 9 and were resumed completely on April 13.

Another video that was widely circulated on the social media and TV channels was of an armed CRPF personnel exercising immense restraint even when he was being attacked by few protestors.

The Jammu and Kashmir police, on complaint of the CRPF, later registered a case to investigate the matter.