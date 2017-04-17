The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 17, 2017 | Last Update : 08:55 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: FIR against Army for tying man to jeep, using him as ‘human shield’

ANI
Published : Apr 17, 2017, 8:05 am IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2017, 8:13 am IST

The video went viral on the social media and evoked angry response across Jammu and Kashmir and the country alike.

The man was tied to the front of the jeep and was used as a 'human shied' by the Army. (Photo: File)
 The man was tied to the front of the jeep and was used as a 'human shied' by the Army. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: An FIR has been registered in connection with a video of a young man who was tied to the front of an army vehicle and paraded in a village of central Kashmir's Budgam district, as a sign of warning of same consequence for the stone-pelters.

FIR No. 38/17 U/S 342/149/506 & 367 RPC was registered in the Beerwah Police Station on April 13.

The video went viral on the social media and evoked angry response across Jammu and Kashmir and the country alike.

Former J-K chief minister Omar Abdullah had tweeted the video on Friday saying, "Here's the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone-pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!!"

A number of videos appeared on the social media in wake of the by-polls in Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9, when as low as 7.14 voter turnout was registered.

The re-poll at 38 polling stations on April 13 recorded 2 percent voting.

Internet services were also shut down on the night before elections on April 9 and were resumed completely on April 13.

Another video that was widely circulated on the social media and TV channels was of an armed CRPF personnel exercising immense restraint even when he was being attacked by few protestors.

The Jammu and Kashmir police, on complaint of the CRPF, later registered a case to investigate the matter.

Tags: fir, army, viral video, stone pelters
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Computer pioneer Robert W. Taylor dies at 85

2

Netizens uninstall Snapdeal app instead of Snapchat

3

Trump insists to ride in Queen's royal carriage during UK visit

4

Oral sex can possibly give people cancer

5

US: ‘Sikhs of New York’ organise Turban Day at Times Square

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham