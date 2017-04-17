Bipin Rawat briefs NSA on J&K unrest, ‘human shield’ row

The video triggered public outcry in the Valley, prompting civil and Army authorities to launch separate investigations.

New Delhi: Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Sunday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and apprised him of the situation in the Kashmir Valley caught in a fresh spiral of violence.

The 30-minute meeting comes amidst a raging controversy after a video surfaced showing a man tied to an Army jeep as a shield against stone-pelters during polling for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

The video triggered public outcry in the Valley, prompting civil and Army authorities to launch separate investigations. Later in the night former public prosecutor Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan and an ex-militant were shot dead in separate incidents in the Valley.

The J&K police also asked its field personnel to avoid visiting their homes “for the next few months”, following incidents of attacks by militants on their residences and family members.

In Shopian district on Sunday, militants opened fire on security forces. A civilian was hit by a bullet, though it was not known whether he was injured in firing by militants or security forces.

Meanwhile, normal life was affected on Sunday in the Valley due to a strike called by separatists.