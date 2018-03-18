The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 17, 2018 | Last Update : 10:46 PM IST

India, All India

Bihar man beheading: BJP chief counters Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 17, 2018, 9:31 pm IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2018, 9:29 pm IST

70-year-old Ram Chandra Yadav was attacked and beheaded by a group of 40 to 50 men.

Bihar BJP Chief Nityanand Rai said, 'The dispute that escalated (and led to the murder) had started due to this chowk being named Modi Chowk.' (Photo: Twitter | @girirajsinghbjp)
 Bihar BJP Chief Nityanand Rai said, 'The dispute that escalated (and led to the murder) had started due to this chowk being named Modi Chowk.' (Photo: Twitter | @girirajsinghbjp)

Patna: Contradicting the claims of police and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, state BJP chief Nityanand Rai on Saturday said that the attempt by the Darbhanga administration to link the beheading of a 70-year-old man to a property dispute is incorrect.

"The dispute that escalated (and led to the murder) had started due to this chowk being named Modi Chowk," Rai told reporters after visiting Darbhanga in Bihar.

The Bihar BJP chief said to link the property dispute with this incident "and the attempt to cover up this case by the district magistrate and SP (district police chief) is not in accordance with the law," he said.

Ram Chandra Yadav, was attacked and beheaded by a group of 40 to 50 men.

Also Read:

Local BJP workers had held a protest against the killing but police officers had tried to play down the sensational attack.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi made the same point.

In a tweet late on Friday night, Sushil Modi said it was "totally false" that the murder "was due to naming Modi Chowk".

"It was a case of land dispute. The board was put long back, murder has nothing to do with board," he tweeted on Friday night.

Nityanand Rai did not refer to the tweet but only statements attributed to district police officers.

He said it was possible that there had been a pending land dispute between the two sides.

"But that case has nothing to do with this attack... That is an older issue," he said, promising to help the family get justice.

Tags: nityanand rai, sushil kumar modi, darbhanga beheading, narendra modi chowk
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

2

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

3

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

4

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

5

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham