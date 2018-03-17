The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 17, 2018 | Last Update : 05:41 AM IST

India, All India

Bhagwant Mann quits AAP’s Punjab chief post

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : Mar 17, 2018, 5:02 am IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2018, 5:00 am IST

AAP’s partner in Punjab, Lok Insaf Party (LIP), has also broken its ties with the party.

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann (Photo: PTI)
 AAP MP Bhagwant Mann (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: The Punjab unit of AAP on Friday slipped into a crisis with its top two leaders — president Bhagwant Mann and co-president Aman Arora — resigning from their party posts in protest against Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging that the latter was involved in drug trade.

Mr Mann, a Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, announced his resignation on Twitter amid widespread criticism of Mr Kejriwal’s decision by AAP leaders who said they were “stunned” by the apology and “disappointed” for not being kept in the “loop”.

“I’m resigning as the president of AAP Punjab... But my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an ‘Aam Aadmi’ of Punjab (sic),” Mr Mann said in a tweet.

AAP’s partner in Punjab, Lok Insaf Party (LIP), has also broken its ties with the party.

Tags: bikram singh majithia, bhagwant mann
Location: India, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

2

Fiction format more suitable for biopics, says Rajkumar Hirani

3

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

4

Pockets of concentration camp: US to re-introduce nitrogen for executions

5

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham