The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 17, 2017 | Last Update : 01:15 AM IST

India, All India

India assures fair probe in Nepal border shooting

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 17, 2017, 12:43 am IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2017, 12:40 am IST

Rajnath meets Himalayan nation’s counterpart, offers condolences.

Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Bimalendra Nidhi meets home minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Bimalendra Nidhi meets home minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India on Thursday assured Nepal that it would expedite the inquiry into the killing of a Nepalese national on the India-Nepal border, allegedly by the Indian border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

This was conveyed by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj during a meeting with Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Bimalendra Nidhi, who also holds the home portfolio. “The external affairs minister expressed condolences over the death of a Nepalese national on India-Nepal border. She conveyed that the inquiry into the incident will be expedited by the Indian side,” an MEA statement said. Mr Nidhi Thursday also met Union home minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the situation along the border. Mr Singh too expressed grief over the death of the Nepalese national in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

He said India would carry out a fair and impartial inquiry into the incident, and include Nepalese counterparts in the effort to arrive at the truth.

He said any incident that takes place, even unknowingly, should be settled through joint inspection and investigation by the representatives of the two sides.

Mr Singh also sought regular meetings between the SSB and its Nepalese counterpart, the Armed Police Force. He told Mr Nidhi that the two countries enjoyed a friendly relationship in all areas including security.

Tags: sashastra seema bal, rajnath singh, india-nepal border
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

'It is unfortunate': Shahid Kapoor on attack at Padmavati sets in Kolhapur

2

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

3

Trump responds to Snoop Dogg's mocking music video, says he should be jailed

4

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, Amarinder Singh's wax statue unveiled in Ludhiana

5

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1: India toil as Smith, Maxwell power Aussies to 299/4 at stumps

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spainiards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham