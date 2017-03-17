India assures fair probe in Nepal border shooting

Rajnath meets Himalayan nation’s counterpart, offers condolences.

New Delhi: India on Thursday assured Nepal that it would expedite the inquiry into the killing of a Nepalese national on the India-Nepal border, allegedly by the Indian border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

This was conveyed by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj during a meeting with Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Bimalendra Nidhi, who also holds the home portfolio. “The external affairs minister expressed condolences over the death of a Nepalese national on India-Nepal border. She conveyed that the inquiry into the incident will be expedited by the Indian side,” an MEA statement said. Mr Nidhi Thursday also met Union home minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the situation along the border. Mr Singh too expressed grief over the death of the Nepalese national in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

He said India would carry out a fair and impartial inquiry into the incident, and include Nepalese counterparts in the effort to arrive at the truth.

He said any incident that takes place, even unknowingly, should be settled through joint inspection and investigation by the representatives of the two sides.

Mr Singh also sought regular meetings between the SSB and its Nepalese counterpart, the Armed Police Force. He told Mr Nidhi that the two countries enjoyed a friendly relationship in all areas including security.