Former RSS man Trivendra S Rawat to take oath as BJP CM in Uttarakhand tomorrow

Dehradun: BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat has been elected as the Legislative Party leader in Uttarakhand and will take oath as the chief minister tomorrow.

Rawat met Governor KK Paul Friday evening and claimed support of 57 MLAs to form government in the state.

Rawat is a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak and enjoys the support of BJP President Amit Shah. The two worked closely together during the 2014 national election when Shah was in charge of UP and Rawat was his deputy.

BJP won 57 out of the 70 seats in Uttarakhand, demolishing the ruling Congress in the recently concluded elections. The new Uttarakhand CM and cabinet will be sworn in tomorrow at Dehradun’s parade ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah will attend the ceremony.