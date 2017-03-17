The Asian Age | News

Friday, Mar 17, 2017

India, All India

100 cops reach Justice Karnan's home, deliver SC warrant

PTI
Published : Mar 17, 2017, 2:40 pm IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2017, 2:40 pm IST

On Friday, Karnan demanded a 'compensation' of Rs 14 crore from the apex court for 'insulting' him in public and causing him mental stress.

Kolkata: West Bengal Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purakayastha today served a bailable warrant to Justice C S Karnan of Calcutta High Court which was issued by the Supreme Court in a contempt case on March 10.

The DGP visited the residence of Justice Karnan in New Town area here along with Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar and DIG (CID) Rajesh Kumar and handed him over the warrant.

A large police team was posted outside Karnan's residence when the three senior police officials visited the place. According to a report in NDTV, around 100 policemen led by the DGP reached Karnan’s house to serve the warrant."The DGP handed over the bailable warrant to Justice Karnan at his New Town residence this morning," a senior official of the state police force said.

In an unprecedented order, the Supreme Court had issued the arrest warrant against Justice Karnan to ensure his presence before it on March 31 in a contempt case.

Hitting back at the apex court, Justice Karnan had stated that they have "no locus standi" to issue a bailable warrant against a sitting judge and alleged that he was being targeted for being a dalit.

Justice Karnan also issued an 'order' of registration of a case under Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 against Chief Justice of India Justice J S Khehar and six other judges, directing CBI to investigate these cases.

Tags: justice karnan, contempt of court, supreme court
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

