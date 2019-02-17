United Nations must act to prevent terror strikes across the globe: Venkaiah Naidu

Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 | Last Update : 11:22 AM IST

We never attack any country but unfortunately, our neighbour (Pakistan) is aiding and funding terrorism and creating havoc, said Naidu.

 Vice Preident Venkaiah Naidu addressing an event at Prayagraj Kumbh on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Prayagraj: Days after the Pulwama attack, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that the United Nations (UN) must conclude the discussions on providing comprehensive security to prevent terror strikes across the globe.

"India always wants peace and harmony. We never attack any country but unfortunately, our neighbour (Pakistan) is aiding and funding terrorism and creating havoc. Terror is not good for the world. We all should come together. The UN must conclude the discussions on providing comprehensive security to prevent terror strikes across the globe," Naidu said.

"We will tackle our own problems and we don't want anyone to interfere in our internal affairs," said the Vice President. He was in Prayagraj on Saturday to attend the Kiva Kumbh Mela organised by Parmarth Niketan at the Mela ground in Prayagraj Kumbh.

The Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) was proposed by India in 1996. The CCIT provides a legal framework which makes it binding on all signatories to deny funds and safe havens to terrorist groups. The original draft that was tabled in 1996 and discussions on it were held till April 2013.

In 2017, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had called on the international community to reach an agreement on the CCIT to root out the menace across the globe. Addressing the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2017, Swaraj had said that India proposed the CCIT two decades back, but till now the United Nations has not been able to agree on a definition of terrorism.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Kashmir in an attack orchestrated by banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

A day after the attack, the Centre had announced the withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status unilaterally granted to Pakistan.

As many as 48 countries have extended support to India, condemning the dastardly act.
The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on Thursday.

