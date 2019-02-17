Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 | Last Update : 11:22 AM IST

India, All India

Sushma Swaraj discusses issues of mutual interest with Bulgarian counterpart

PTI
Published : Feb 17, 2019, 10:12 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2019, 10:12 am IST

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met her Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva on Saturday.

Swaraj is on a two-day official visit to Bulgaria, the first ever trip of an Indian external affairs minister to the Balkan nation. (Photo:Twitter)
 Swaraj is on a two-day official visit to Bulgaria, the first ever trip of an Indian external affairs minister to the Balkan nation. (Photo:Twitter)

Sofia: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met her Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva on Saturday and the two leaders discussed a range of bilateral issues including those related to economy, agriculture and health. Swaraj is on a two-day official visit to Bulgaria, the first ever trip of an Indian external affairs minister to the Balkan nation.

"Straight to work! Foreign Minister of #Bulgaria @EZaharievaMFA welcomed EAM @SushmaSwaraj ahead of the delegation level talks in #Sofia. Two countries are natural partners based on the foundation of deep historical and cultural linkages dating back to 8th century," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"Preparing ground for expanding relationship. EAM @SushmaSwaraj held constructive meeting with Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of #Bulgaria @EZaharievaMFA. Discussed a range of bilateral themes in economy, agriculture, health & pharma, IT, S &T, tourism & culture," he said in another tweet.

Swaraj's visit is a follow-up to the state visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Bulgaria in September last year. She will interact with the Indian community and Friends of India in Sofia during the visit. The external affairs minister will visit Morocco from February 17-18. She will be in Spain from February 18-19.

Tags: sushma swaraj, ekaterina zaharieva, balkans, ram nath kovind
Location: Bulgaria, Grad Sofija, Sofija

Latest From India

Rakesh Goel will be produced in court on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi police arrests owner of Delhi hotel fire on a tip-off

Recently, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series had collaborated with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam for two different singles. (File Photo)

Raj Thackeray's party asks music companies to drop Pakistan singers

Vice Preident Venkaiah Naidu addressing an event at Prayagraj Kumbh on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

United Nations must act to prevent terror strikes across the globe: Venkaiah Naidu

Swaraj enroute to Bulgaria, as part of her three-nation tour, had a brief stopover in Iran during which she met with Aragchchi. (Photo:ANI)

'Enough is enough', says Iran Dy FM during meet with Swaraj on terrorism

MOST POPULAR

1

Cricket Club of India ‘covers’ Imran Khan portrait on its restaurant wall

2

Why this Delhi traffic cop shows riders who break rules a mirror?

3

Pak punishes students for dancing, waving Indian flag

4

Apple, Google urged to drop woman tracking app

5

'I can still drive a truck to help our soldiers' says Anna Hazare

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham