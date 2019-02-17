Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 | Last Update : 01:14 PM IST

Rajasthan increases compensation for families of CRPF jawans to 50 lakh

PTI
Published : Feb 17, 2019, 11:58 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2019, 11:58 am IST

CM Ashok Gehlot revised the compensation and relief package for the family members of the five soldiers who were from Rajasthan.

The government has also announced jobs to family members of the killed jawans. (File Photo)
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government Saturday revised the ex-gratia to the family members of CRPF jawans from the state who were among the 40 killed in the Pulwama terror attack to Rs. 50 lakh from Rs. 25 lakh.

The government has also announced jobs to family members of the killed jawans.

Five CRPF personnel soldiers from Rajasthan were killed in Thursday's attack, one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir, when a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with over 100 kg explosives into a CRPF bus which was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot revised the compensation and relief package for the family members of the five soldiers who were from Rajasthan.

"The brave soldiers have made the supreme sacrifice while securing the country, and state government is with the family of martyrs in this hour," Mr Gehlot said in his message.

He said the government has revised the ex-gratia to the families of soldiers killed in military or para-military operations. The government will provide either Rs. 50 lakh cash or Rs. 25 lakh cash and 25 bigha land on the Indira Gandhi Canal Project or Rs. 25 lakh with a housing board residence, he added.

The state government will continue to provide a government job to a dependent of the soldier, scholarship for children and Rs. 3 lakh to parents, besides other facilities, he said.

Mr Gehlot prayed for peace to the departed souls and courage to the family members. He also wished speedy recovery to those who were injured in the deadly terror attack.

