Pulwama attack: Student pays tribute to terrorist Aadil Ahmed, FIR lodged

Ballia: Police in Ballia on Sunday registered an FIR against a B.A first year student of KKC Degree College for posting objectionable comments on social media pertaining to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

The accused, identified as, Ravi Prakash Maurya came under the radar of the police after he allegedly extended support to the act of terrorist Aadil Ahmed - the alleged perpetrator in the Pulwama attack.

In his post, Maurya allegedly expressed pride over the gruesome incident and also paid tributes to Ahmed.

"Maurya's post went viral on the social media and we immediately acted on it. We have booked him under the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code. The investigation into the matter is underway," said acting Superintendent of Police Vijay Pal Singh.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber in Pulwama on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack