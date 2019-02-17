Pak has become synonym for terrorism, says Modi

“All of us can feel the pain of families of the Pulwama martyrs. We understand your anger,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Thursday’s Pulwama terror attack after their mortal remains were brought to Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Yavatmal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed Pakistan over the Pulwama terror strike that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, and urged people to have patience and faith in the security forces who have been given a free hand to punish the perpetrators of the attack.

At a public function in Pandharkawada in Yavatmal district, where he launched a number of projects, Mr Modi said Pakistan has become a synonym for terrorism.

“A nation which came into existence after Partition and encourages terror activities, and which is on the verge of bankruptcy, has now become the second name for terror,” Mr Modi said.

Asserting the country was in deep pain over what had happened in Pulwama, the Prime Minister said, “The sacrifice of the CRPF personnel martyred in Pulwama will not go in vain. Perpetrators of the crime will be punished.”

“Security forces have been given a free hand to punish the perpetrators of the crime. I appeal to the country to have patience and faith in the security forces. Our forces will decide the place, time and manner in which the perpetrators of this crime will be punished,” he said.

At the event, the prime minister also dwelt on his government’s development works. He recalled his visit to Dabhadi in Yavatmal district

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

“All of us can feel the pain of families of the Pulwama martyrs. We understand your anger,” Modi said.