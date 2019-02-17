Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 | Last Update : 05:00 AM IST

India, All India

Myanmar rejects plea for shelter by Indian insurgents

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 17, 2019, 3:16 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2019, 3:16 am IST

The security forces along the international border with Myanmar have also been sensitised about this.

About the fate of the insurgent groups holed up in Myanmar, the sources said the cadres of Assam and Manipur rebel groups have started returning towards the Indian border and may try to cross over to India. (Photo: PTI)
 About the fate of the insurgent groups holed up in Myanmar, the sources said the cadres of Assam and Manipur rebel groups have started returning towards the Indian border and may try to cross over to India. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: The Myanmar Army and government have outright rejected the plea of Indian insurgent groups of Assam and Manipur for shelter in Myanmar, and asked them to leave the country forthwith.

Saying that Indian insurgent groups had pleaded with the Myanmar Army to provide them shelter in few designated camps in Sagaing division, authoritative security sources in the Union home ministry told this newspaper that the plea was not only rejected, but the Myanmar Army had also taken over control of Taga village, setting up its headquarters near the camp of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K).

Saying the Myanmar Army had also seized a large number of weapons from non-Myanmary militants, the sources said the Myanmar Army has started scanning all non-Myanmar residents in the NSCN-K camps. Saying the non-Myanmar cadres of all armed rebel groups had been asked to leave the country, the sources said the Myanmar army had warned the NSCN-K of dire consequences if found giving shelter to any foreign nationals or intruder in their camps.

Noting that the Myanmar Army was monitoring the movement of cadres in the NSCN-K camp at Taga, the sources said the NSCN-K was also clearly told to sign the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA). It is significant that the NSCN(K) had signed a ceasefire agreement with U Thein Sein’s government on April 9, 2012, but it had failed to take off as yet.

The NSCN-K has been seeking a tripartite dialogue involving Myanmar, India and the Nagas, but the Myanmar government had ruled out the possibility while warning the Naga rebels of Myanmarese origin to join the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement.

Indicating that the survival of Indian insurgent groups in Myanmar had become very difficult with Myanmar taking a firm stand against the intruders, the sources said the Myanmar Army had also destroyed a large number of camps in Taga region.

Admitting that the Myanmar Army had started taking over control of the unadministered area of northwest Myanmar, the sources said the Army was also going to strengthen its presence on the international border with India.

About the fate of the insurgent groups holed up in Myanmar, the sources said the cadres of Assam and Manipur rebel groups have started returning towards the Indian border and may try to cross over to India.

The security forces along the international border with Myanmar have also been sensitised about this. While the exact number of militants now in Myanmar is yet to be ascertained, security agencies believe at least 2,000 cadres of active militant groups are still in that country, including around 150 members of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) and 100 of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (S).

Tags: myanmar army, nscn-k
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Surface-to-air missiles being test-fired in Pokhran on Saturday. (Photo: Asian Age)

81 IAF fighters deployed for exercise close to Pak border

The plant refuted the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s charge that it was responsible for air and water pollution and the resultant health hazards and said that not a single material was produced to justify the closure. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court verdict on Sterlite plant on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

BJP minister says PM Modi to fight from MP

The programme will add to the nearly two dozen initatives, most of which already launched by the party’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha(BJYM), under its ‘Vijay Lakshya 2019 campaign.’

Koffee with Karan inspires BJP’s first ‘candid talk show’

MOST POPULAR

1

Why this Delhi traffic cop shows riders who break rules a mirror?

2

Pak punishes students for dancing, waving Indian flag

3

Apple, Google urged to drop woman tracking app

4

'I can still drive a truck to help our soldiers' says Anna Hazare

5

'Japan PM nominated me for Nobel Peace Prize' claims Donald Trump

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham