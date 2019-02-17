Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 | Last Update : 04:47 PM IST

India, All India

'It's not congress in centre, sacrifice of CRPF will not go in vain': Amit Shah

ANI
Published : Feb 17, 2019, 3:29 pm IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2019, 3:30 pm IST

BJP President Amit Shah while addressing a youth rally in Lakhimpur said, 'I pay my tributes to Assam's son Maneswar Basumatary'.

The BJP president also touched upon the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and said that a lot of confusion is being created on it by the Opposition. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The BJP president also touched upon the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and said that a lot of confusion is being created on it by the Opposition. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lakhimpur: BJP national president Amit Shah on Sunday said that the sacrifice of CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama attack will not go in vain as it's not the Congress government which is at the Centre, but the BJP.

While addressing a youth rally here, Shah said, “I pay my tributes to Assam's son Maneswar Basumatary, along with the other CRPF personnel. This cowardice act by Pakistan and Pakistan-supported terrorist will not go unanswered. This time it is not the Congress government but Narendra Modi-led BJP government. If someone thinks that they can do a cowardice attack and win this war, they must know that we will uproot terrorism from its base. Prime Minister Modi has the strongest willpower and determination to fight against terrorism”

Shah also outlined the hike in Central fund for the state in the finance commission and said, “During 13th finance commission the then central government had given 89,000 crores. But PM Modi led government hiked this to Rs 1, 55, 000 crore in 14th finance commission.”

The BJP president also touched upon the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and said that a lot of confusion is being created on it by the Opposition.
“This is not only for Assam but for all the states. The way demographic changes are happening in Assam, if we do not bring this bill the public of this state will be in danger. Some people are doing politics over it and I am sure, people of the state will not fall for it,” he said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and senior Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also present during the event, along with other senior leaders.

Tags: pulwama attack, crpf, amit shah
Location: India, Assam

Latest From India

Trade body said, 'all wholesale and retail markets in Delhi will observe a bandh on 18 February'. (Photo: PTI)

Pulwama attack: Trade body calls for all India bandh

As many as 48 countries have extended support to India, condemning the dastardly act. (Photo:ANI)

'Attack Pak even if it means delaying LS polls' says Gujarat Minister

PM Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Bihar on Sunday. PM launched projects worth Rs 33,000 cr in Bihar. (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama attack: Fire raging in your hearts is in my heart too, says PM Narendra Modi

Singh, who has criticized Modi-led government for demonetization and implementation in the past, said that attempts at creating additional job opportunities in the industrial sector have failed as industrial growth is not picking up fast enough. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'Jobless growth, urban chaos has made youth restless': Manmohan Singh

MOST POPULAR

1

Turmoil-hit Pakistan rolls out red carpet for Saudi crown prince

2

Telangana mall sees stampede-like situation over sarees for Rs. 10

3

Quarrel over phone charger leads Maharashtrain man to be attacked with knife

4

Cricket Club of India ‘covers’ Imran Khan portrait on its restaurant wall

5

Why this Delhi traffic cop shows riders who break rules a mirror?

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham