

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi abuses officer in Bareilly

Published : Feb 17, 2018, 10:34 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2018, 10:38 am IST

In the video, an angered Maneka Gandhi was heard rebuking the official, 'You are getting fat like a 'ha****zaada''.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi abused an official in front of everyone in a packed room and humiliated him. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
Bareilly: In a shocking incident, Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Friday rebuked and abused an official and made fun of his weight after a complaint against him.

The official was being accused of corruption by people at a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Baheri.

In the video, an angered Maneka Gandhi was heard rebuking the official, "You are getting fat like a 'ha****zaada'".

The Union minister abused the official in front of everyone in a packed room and humiliated him.

Others present in the room were seen accusing the official as well.

 

Tags: maneka gandhi, maneka gandhi abuses official, uttar pradesh, corruption
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly

