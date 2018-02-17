Union Minister Maneka Gandhi abuses officer in Bareilly

In the video, an angered Maneka Gandhi was heard rebuking the official, 'You are getting fat like a 'ha****zaada''.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi abused an official in front of everyone in a packed room and humiliated him. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Bareilly: In a shocking incident, Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Friday rebuked and abused an official and made fun of his weight after a complaint against him.

The official was being accused of corruption by people at a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Baheri.

Others present in the room were seen accusing the official as well.