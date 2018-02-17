Union Minister Maneka Gandhi abuses officer in Bareilly

Saturday, Feb 17, 2018 | Last Update : 11:51 AM IST
Bareilly: In a shocking incident, Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Friday rebuked and abused an official and made fun of his weight after a complaint against him.
The official was being accused of corruption by people at a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Baheri.
In the video, an angered Maneka Gandhi was heard rebuking the official, "You are getting fat like a 'ha****zaada'".
The Union minister abused the official in front of everyone in a packed room and humiliated him.
Others present in the room were seen accusing the official as well.
#WATCH Union Minister Maneka Gandhi rebukes and abuses an official who was being accused of corruption by people at a public meeting in UP's Baheri pic.twitter.com/o6ruXXmCJs— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2018