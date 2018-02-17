The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 17, 2018 | Last Update : 11:51 AM IST

India, All India

Trudeau to focus on job creation, strengthening bilateral ties in visit to India

ANI
Published : Feb 17, 2018, 11:35 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2018, 11:41 am IST

The prime ministers will reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries, and discuss ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

Trudeau will also participate in several business round-tables to promote further trade and investment between Canada and India. (Photo: AP)
 Trudeau will also participate in several business round-tables to promote further trade and investment between Canada and India. (Photo: AP)

Ottawa/ New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday embarked on his first visit to India.

The Canadian Prime Minister took to Twitter and said his seven-day visit will be focused on job creation and strengthening ties between the two nations.

On Thursday, a government delegation from Canada paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of Trudeau’s visit.

Canadian Prime Minister will visit the Golden Temple on February 21.

The visit, which includes stops in Agra, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, will provide an opportunity for Trudeau to connect with the Indian leaders in government and business, promote empowerment of women and girls, and strengthen Canada and India’s close economic ties.

The prime ministers will reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries, and discuss ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

Trudeau will also participate in several business round-tables to promote further trade and investment between Canada and India, as Canada works closely with Indian leaders to advance economic opportunities in both countries.

While in India, Trudeau will engage with youth and visit several landmarks, including the Taj Mahal, the Jama Masjid, and Swaminarayan Akshardham.

Tags: justin trudeau, golden temple, bilateral cooperation, taj mahal, swaminarayan akshardham
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amy Jackson is no longer single and we now know who has stolen her heart

2

Humans will be happy if aliens come to Earth, finds study

3

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

4

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

5

Here’s how female hormones are linked to asthma

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela and others were clicked in the city. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs spotting: Akshay, Sonakshi, Sidharth and Urvashi in the city

The first trailer of Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev is out. The trailer launch was attended by star cast of the film Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, Aditi Rao Hydari and also other B-town celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Daas Dev trailer launch: Richa and Aditi bond as Paro and Chandramukhi

Kriti Sanon, Amyra Dastur looked pretty at the airport, Veerey Ki Wedding stars were seen promoting their film, Taimur Ali Khan and others spotted in the city. See all exclusive Bollywood pictures. (Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon, Veerey Ki Wedding stars, Amyra Dastur clicked in the city

Aditi Rao Hydari looked radiant in Yellow, Katrina Kaif, SRK snapped, SKTKS stars Nushrat, Sunny and Kartik attended promotional events in the city. Checkout all others exclusive pictures of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photo alert: B-town celebs SRK, Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif, SKTKS stars snapped

Rani Mukerji, Emraan Hashmi attended art festival in the city, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Karan Johar's house, Urvashi Rautela at photoshoot, and Hrithik Roshan cool look at the airport. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars snapped: Rani, Emraan at the event and Hrithik at airport

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah attended special screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer film 'Love Per Sqare Foot'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Vicky Kaushal attend 'Love Per Square Foot' screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham