The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 | Last Update : 10:15 AM IST

India, All India

No Pak presence at 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019' as delegation denied visas

PTI
Published : Jan 17, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2019, 9:48 am IST

The Gujarat government is organising the ninth edition of the summit from January 18 to 20 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The India-Pakistan diplomatic ties have nose-dived in recent years over the issue of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan. (Representational Image)
 The India-Pakistan diplomatic ties have nose-dived in recent years over the issue of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan. (Representational Image)

Ahmedabad: No business delegation from Pakistan would attend the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit as its industry members have not got visas to travel to India, the state's top industry body said on Wednesday.

The Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) said it had extended an invitation to Pakistan industry representatives for the investor summit, but they will not be attending the three-day event in absence of visas.

The Gujarat government is organising the ninth edition of the summit from January 18 to 20 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also confirmed that no delegation from Pakistan would be attending the summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A controversy had erupted when the GCCI, while inviting several global trade bodies for the meet, also extended invitation to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce (KCC).

The India-Pakistan diplomatic ties have nose-dived in recent years over the issue of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan.

"Upon our invitation to chamber of commerce in Pakistan, we had received travel plan of a 13-member delegation.

"But today we received a communication from them, saying they have cancelled their India visit as they have not got visas," GCCI president Jaymin Vasa told reporters in Ahmedabad.

"Our bilateral business with Pakistan at present is going on without any (government) interference. We have a good business with Pakistan in sectors such as chemical, dyestuff, pharmaceutical and cotton yarn," he said.

Gujarat Chief Secretary JN Singh had last week said there was nothing wrong in inviting Pakistan's trade representatives for the high-profile event.

The GCCI had decided to invite global trade bodies for the summit and the state government agreed to it, he had said.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce was one of the trade bodies invited by the GCCI, but the Gujarat government had not sent any invitation, the top bureaucrat had said.

The Pakistani trade body was invited to participate in the 'Global Conclave of International Chambers' at the summit.

GCCI office-bearers had earlier claimed it was only a "general circular" meant for around 285 global trade bodies, and that the final invitation was to be sent only after scrutiny.

In 2013, a trade delegation from Pakistan had come to Gujarat to take part in the biennial summit. However, following tension on the border, the delegation left without attending the main event.

Thereafter, no Pakistani delegation was invited for the investor meet held in 2015 and 2017.

The summit was conceptualised in 2003, when Narendra Modi was chief minister, to promote investment in Gujarat. It focuses on establishing Gujarat as a preferred investment destination in India.

Over the years, the summit has evolved into a platform for brainstorming on agendas of global socio-economic development in addition to becoming a forum for forging public-private partnerships.

Tags: vibrant gujarat, gujarat chamber of commerce and industry, indo-pak ties, cross border terrorism
Location: India, Gujarat

MOST POPULAR

1

Tinder co-founder sued

2

Apple to reduce hiring

3

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

4

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

5

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham