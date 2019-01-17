The Asian Age | News

'First step of emergency': NCP leader claims aide's WhatsApp disabled

PTI
Published : Jan 17, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2019, 11:24 am IST

Prashant Joshi, the PRO of Dhananjay Munde, said his WhatsApp service stopped functioning suddenly on Wednesday afternoon.

'This is unheard of. This is the first step of emergency in India where an opposition leader's PRO's phone is banned,' Munde said. (Photo: File)
 'This is unheard of. This is the first step of emergency in India where an opposition leader's PRO's phone is banned,' Munde said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Dhananjay Munde, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, on Wednesday claimed that his public relation officer's WhatsApp was discontinued suddenly.

Prashant Joshi, the PRO of Munde, used his WhatsApp to circulate news and updates about his political meetings and his statements, the Nationalist Congress Party leader said.

"This is unheard of. This is the first step of emergency in India where an opposition leader's PRO's phone is banned," Munde said.

Joshi said his WhatsApp service stopped functioning suddenly on Wednesday afternoon. He said that when he tried to reinstall the app, a message said that his phone number has been banned from using WhatsApp, saying the account's activity was in violation of the app's terms of service.

