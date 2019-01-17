The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

India, All India

'Compulsive Contrarians': Jaitley, in US for treatment, slams Oppn

PTI
Published : Jan 17, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2019, 2:05 pm IST

'Nations are built by those with positive mindsets and national vigor, not by 'Compulsive Contrarians', Jaitley said.

Arun Jaitley said that the 'Compulsive Contrarians' believe that this Government can do no good and hence its every act must be opposed. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: Terming opposition parties as 'Compulsive Contrarians', Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday accused them of manufacturing falsehood and subverting democracy by weakening an elected government.

Nations are built by those with positive mindsets and a national vigor, not by the 'Compulsive Contrarians', he said in a Facebook blog without naming Congress or other opposition parties.

Jaitley, according to sources, is in the US for a medical check-up.

"The Compulsive Contrarians had no qualms about manufacturing falsehood. They could concoct arguments even if they went against the general interest of the country. They could masquerade corruption as crusade. They could adopt double standards whenever it suited them,” he said in a Facebook post titled 'The Compulsive Contrarian and his Manufactured Logic'.

Citing the tirade mounted by political parties on host of issues including 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections and the Rafale defence deal, Jaitley said that the 'Compulsive Contrarians' believe that this Government can do no good and hence its every act must be opposed.

“Nations are built by those with positive mindsets and a national vigor, not by the Compulsive Contrarians. Didn't left-liberals find fault with the various actions that Gandhiji took during the freedom movement? Weakening a Sovereign Elected Government and strengthening the unelectable is only a subversion of democracy,” he wrote.

Tags: arun jaitley, congress, rafale deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

