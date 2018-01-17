The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

India, All India

WB to investment of Rs 4,300 Cr in logistics by 2020: JLL India

PTI
Published : Jan 17, 2018, 5:17 pm IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2018, 5:18 pm IST

JLL India released a report 'Bengal- Destination Next for Improved Infrastructure and Efficient Logistics' at Bengal Global Business Summit.

The report highlights that state is strategically placed to take advantage of the ongoing national projects and development into a hub for warehousing and logistics for the country as well as the ASEAN region. (Photo: bengalglobalsummit.com)
 The report highlights that state is strategically placed to take advantage of the ongoing national projects and development into a hub for warehousing and logistics for the country as well as the ASEAN region. (Photo: bengalglobalsummit.com)

Kolkata: West Bengal will see an investment of Rs 4,300 crore in the warehousing and logistics sector by 2020, according to property consultant JLL India.

The consultant had released a report 'Bengal- Destination Next for Improved Infrastructure and Efficient Logistics' at the Bengal Global Business Summit held in Kolkata.

"The next coming years (2018 to 2020) will see Rs 4,300 crore of investment in warehousing and logistics in West Bengal," JLL India said.

The report highlighted that the state is strategically placed to take advantage of the ongoing national projects and development into a hub for warehousing and logistics for the country as well as the ASEAN region.

"The state that acts as a gateway to north-east and to South Eastern countries has a total stock of 11.6 million square feet of warehousing space. This is set to go up by CAGR 28 per cent with supply moving up to 22 million sq ft," the report said.

The key markets across the state that would see the first phase of development include, Dankuni, Alampur/Dhulagarh, Ulberia, Kalyani, and Sirakol, and mostly around Kolkata.

Further, potential logistics nodes such as Asansol, Durgapur, Haldia and Siliguri would be seeing additional developments in the next phases.

"West Bengal is standing at a turning point of logistics revolution with lot of opportunities knocking the doors," said Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head, JLL India.

The GST implementation has opened up floodgates for logistics opportunities in Bengal, he added.

"It's time to see how the state improves its status on Ease of Doing Business and gets adopted to the changing needs of the sector and embrace growth," Nair said.

West Bengal stands at an advantage with large scale infrastructure developments like Dedicated Freight Corridor, Multi-Modal Logistics Parks, Sagarmala Project and others.

Tags: bengal global business summit, jll india, asean, warehousing and logistics sector
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian Open 2018: Rafael Nadal dominant as Caroline Wozniacki pulls off great escape

2

Infection caused by tampon forces model to have second leg amputated

3

Visa survey reveals consumers are ready to say goodbye to passwords

4

AdultSwine malware attacks children’s app with pornographic content

5

Red rash on backsides turn out to be worms burrowing into skin in holidaying couple

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar took the promotions of his upcoming film 'Pad Man' to the city of Pune with multiple events being held for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter)

'Pad Man' Akshay Kumar takes promotions to Pune, gets rousing welcome

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 11' was held in Mumbai on Sunday, with Akshay Kumar being the star attraction. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa crowned winner, Salman-Akshay bonding steals the show

Aamir Khan's ambitious tournament to eradicate drought in Maharashtra was launched by eminent personalities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup in presence of Fadnavis, Tata, Ambani

Aishwara Rai Bachchan was present at an event in Dubai for a leading interantional watch brand she endroses. (Photo: Instagram/ _aishwaryaraibachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabs spotlight with her style at Dubai event

A screening of the upcoming adult comedy 'Kaalakaandi' was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It's show time: Saif's family and other stars watch his quirky act

'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone shot with her BFF, her sister Anisha Padukone for a TV show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone reveals who her BFF is and it's someone very close to her

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham