The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018 | Last Update : 07:27 PM IST

India, All India

Kanpur: Over Rs 97 Cr in demonetised currency seized, police arrest 16

PTI
Published : Jan 17, 2018, 5:32 pm IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2018, 5:32 pm IST

The huge amount of demonetised currency was stored in guny bags in a builder's ancestral house near Gole Chauraha in Swaroop Nagar.

Preliminary probe indicated that the cash was hidden with an intention of converting it into legal currency, the SP said, but the police discounted any possibility of a terror angle. (Representational Image)
  Preliminary probe indicated that the cash was hidden with an intention of converting it into legal currency, the SP said, but the police discounted any possibility of a terror angle. (Representational Image)

Kanpur: As many as 16 people, including a noted builder, were arrested in connection with the seizure of over Rs 97 crore in demonetised currency notes from the builder's ancestral house in Kanpur.

The UP government said prima facie no terror link had been established.

"In Kanpur, raids are going on at various places and till noon Rs 97 crore in old currency notes have been recovered.

More old currency notes may be found and more arrests are likely on the basis of interrogation," principal secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar told reporters in Lucknow.

To a question as to whether there could be any terror link, Kumar said, "Prima facie, there is no terror link."

The Centre had banned currency notes in the denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in November, 2016 to flush out black money, eliminate fake notes and stop terror-funding.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Kanpur Akhilesh Kumar Meena on Wednesday said that Rs 95 crore belonged to Anand Khatri, the builder, and over a dozen others owned the remaining amount.

They were arrested along with the builder.

Meena said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had gathered inputs about some companies and individuals involved in converting illegal currency into legal money and shared the information with Inspector General of Police, Kanpur, Alok Singh.

The IG collected more information about those running the money conversion racket and briefed the SSP Kanpur, directing him to carry out raids discreetly.

Following a tip-off, the SSP Kanpur formed several teams headed by SP (East) Anurag Arya and SP (West) Gaurav Grover.

They nabbed four men involved in conversion of illegal money from the Swaroop Nagar area.

Initially they tried to mislead police, but later during intensive interrogation they broke down and confessed their crime, SSP Kanpur said.

They divulged information about the builder involved in converting black money into white by exchanging the old currency notes.

It was revealed that a huge amount of demonetised currency was stored in guny bags in the builder's ancestral house near Gole Chauraha in Swaroop Nagar.

Police later nabbed the builder, who led the team to the site where the currency was stashed, SP (East) Anurag Arya said.

Police also raided three hotels from where 11 people including Santosh Yadav, a professor, were arrested, he said.

Preliminary probe indicated that the cash was hidden with an intention of converting it into legal currency, the SP said, but he too discounted the possibility of any terror angle.

The arrested were identified as Anand Khatri, builder, Santosh Yadav, professor, key liasioner Mohit Dhingra, Sanjay Agarwal, Manish Agarwal - all residents of Kanpur, Koteshwar Rao from Andhra Pardesh, Sanjay Kumar from Varanasi and Anil Yadav from Saharanpur.

Others arrested were Santosh Pathak and Sanjay Rai, both from Mirzapur, Ram Asrey, Dhirendra, Sanjeev Agarwal, Omkar Yadav, Ali Husain, and a woman from Andhar Pardesh, whose identity was not immediately known.

Tags: cash demonetisation, black money, kanpur black money, demonetised currency notes
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian Open 2018: Rafael Nadal dominant as Caroline Wozniacki pulls off great escape

2

Infection caused by tampon forces model to have second leg amputated

3

Visa survey reveals consumers are ready to say goodbye to passwords

4

AdultSwine malware attacks children’s app with pornographic content

5

Red rash on backsides turn out to be worms burrowing into skin in holidaying couple

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham