Sheena murder case: Peter, Indrani charged with murder

Court announces all accused guilty of murder and criminal conspiracy.

A special CBI court on Tuesday charged Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter with murder in Sheena Bora murder case. (Photos: PTI)

Mumbai: A special Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday framed charges of murder and criminal conspiracy against Indrani Mukerjea, her husband Peter and ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna in the Sheena Bora murder case.

The trial in the case will begin on February 1 at the special CBI court.

The CBI court had earlier set January 17 as the date for framing charges against the three accused.

Peter Mukerjea's lawyer had accused the CBI of pursuing an agenda against the former to malign his image. During the argument, Peter's lawyer said charges under sections 307, 328, 420, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were not made out as there was no material with prosecution. Also, Peter was charged with 120 (b) stating conspiracy of the crime even when he was not in the country when the crime was committed.

The lawyer also said the charge of IPC 420 offence cannot be substantiated as the mention of the property for which the cheating was done and who cheated, both were not mentioned.

"The will made by Indrani about a flat made on 15.09.2004 giving a flat to Sheena is also not conclusive about the ownership of the flat as it was owned by A1( Indrani) and A4 ( Peter) both and it was never transferred/sold to Sheena ... This was 'probably' mentioned in charge sheet to bring forgery aspect against me. But why would I forge my own signature?" said Peter.

He also held false the allegation levelled against him of being in Goa and knowing about the communication taking place regarding the email password of Sheena.

The alleged murder of Sheena Bora came to light in 2015 when a former driver employed by the Mukerjeas confessed to the police for allegedly assisting Indrani in committing the crime.

Sheena was allegedly strangled to death by Indrani with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

She was killed for entering into a relationship with Peter's son from an earlier marriage.