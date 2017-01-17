The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 17, 2017 | Last Update : 01:58 PM IST

India, All India

Sheena murder case: Peter, Indrani charged with murder

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 17, 2017, 1:00 pm IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2017, 1:38 pm IST

Court announces all accused guilty of murder and criminal conspiracy.

A special CBI court on Tuesday charged Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter with murder in Sheena Bora murder case. (Photos: PTI)
 A special CBI court on Tuesday charged Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter with murder in Sheena Bora murder case. (Photos: PTI)

Mumbai: A special Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday framed charges of murder and criminal conspiracy against Indrani Mukerjea, her husband Peter and ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna in the Sheena Bora murder case.

The trial in the case will begin on February 1 at the special CBI court.

The CBI court had earlier set January 17 as the date for framing charges against the three accused.

Peter Mukerjea's lawyer had accused the CBI of pursuing an agenda against the former to malign his image. During the argument, Peter's lawyer said charges under sections 307, 328, 420, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were not made out as there was no material with prosecution. Also, Peter was charged with 120 (b) stating conspiracy of the crime even when he was not in the country when the crime was committed.

The lawyer also said the charge of IPC 420 offence cannot be substantiated as the mention of the property for which the cheating was done and who cheated, both were not mentioned.

"The will made by Indrani about a flat made on 15.09.2004 giving a flat to Sheena is also not conclusive about the ownership of the flat as it was owned by A1( Indrani) and A4 ( Peter) both and it was never transferred/sold to Sheena ... This was 'probably' mentioned in charge sheet to bring forgery aspect against me. But why would I forge my own signature?" said Peter.

He also held false the allegation levelled against him of being in Goa and knowing about the communication taking place regarding the email password of Sheena.

The alleged murder of Sheena Bora came to light in 2015 when a former driver employed by the Mukerjeas confessed to the police for allegedly assisting Indrani in committing the crime.

Sheena was allegedly strangled to death by Indrani with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

She was killed for entering into a relationship with Peter's son from an earlier marriage.

Tags: sheena bora murder case, indrani mukerjea, peter mukerjea
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Redmi Note 4 launch on January 19 confirmed by Xiaomi

2

Amazon apologises to Jewish lady for 'Uncle Adolf' note, fires staff

3

Girl born with large tongue smiles again after surgery

4

10-year-old Odisha girl can name 1,000 rivers in 9 minutes

5

UK: Air hostess eats sandwich in flight, sacked for gross misconduct

more

Editors' Picks

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Anil Vij said that the rupee had lost its value since Gandhi's photos were printed on notes. (Representational Image)

Gandhi will be removed from notes too, Modi 'bigger' brand: BJP's Anil Vij stirs row

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham