SC to hear tomorrow on violence against students protests at Jamia, AMU

THE ASIAN AGE.
The Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday said the 'rioting' must stop and there should be peace.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Tuesday pleas which have alleged police atrocities on students holding protests against the amended Citizenship Act at the Aligarh Muslim University and the Jamial Millia Islamia University here.

The Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday said the "rioting" must stop and there should be peace.

"What we want is for the rioting to stop. We have enough experience of how rioting takes place. We can't decide on this kind of atmosphere. Why was property destroyed? Buses were burnt. We will take cognisance and decide in peaceful frame of mind. Whoever started rioting, let them stop first," Justice Bobde added.

The bench added: "If protests and violence and damage of public property will be there, we will not hear the matter".

A group of lawyers led by senior advocate Indira Jaising and Collin Gonsalves mentioned the matter before the court urging it to take suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the alleged violence unleashed against students who are holding protest against the Act.

