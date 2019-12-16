Monday, Dec 16, 2019 | Last Update : 11:57 AM IST

India, All India

Evacuating Aligarh University today, sending all students home: UP top cop

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 16, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2019, 10:34 am IST

'We have received no reports of any vandalism by the police,' Singh said.

Singh said around 15 students have been arrested and the police would identify and act against everyone who indulged in violence. (Photo: File)
 Singh said around 15 students have been arrested and the police would identify and act against everyone who indulged in violence. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police chief OP Singh on Monday said the Aligarh Muslim University campus would be evacuated on Monday and all students would be sent home, reported NDTV.

The statement came a day after students at the university clashed with the police on Sunday late night. The AMU students were holding a march in solidarity with their counterparts at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia.

"We are evacuating AMU today, we will send all students home," UP Director General of Police OP Singh said. "We have received no reports of any vandalism by the police," he said.

Singh said around 15 students have been arrested and the police would identify and act against everyone who indulged in violence.

Internet has been blocked in the city and the university closed till January 5.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed for calm and hit out at "unscrupulous elements spreading rumours about citizenship act".

Tags: citizenship act protests, aligarh muslim university, delhi protests, delhi police, up police
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the party in August, 2019. (Photo: File)

Delhi court to deliver verdict in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar today

(Photo: File)

SC to hear tomorrow on violence against students protests at Jamia, AMU

“We are all in this together and will remain so. You are not alone,” she added. (Photo: Social Media)

Hurt by way they were treated, I'm with them: Jamia's V-C backs students after clashes

“We were asked to vacate the campus and come out with our hands up. We were not even present at the protest site and were inside the campus. We were treated like criminals by police,” a female student said on condition of anonymity. (Photo: ANI)

‘Asked to vacate campus with hands raised’: Jamia students on crackdown

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham