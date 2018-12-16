The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 | Last Update : 08:15 AM IST

India, All India

Mizo National Front chief is 3rd time Mizoram CM

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Dec 16, 2018, 4:59 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2018, 5:51 am IST

Zoramthanga has inducted five cabinet ministers and six ministers of state, which also took the oath of office and secrecy.

Newly sworn-in chief minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga being greeted by AGP leaders Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and Atul Bora at his oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Aizawl. (Photo: PTI)
 Newly sworn-in chief minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga being greeted by AGP leaders Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and Atul Bora at his oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Aizawl. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: The Mizo National Front president Zoramthanga was sworn in as Mizoram chief minister with his 12-member council of ministers on Saturday at Aizawl.

The swearing ceremony, which held at Raj Bhawan, had some different look this time as the conventional and mandatory National Anthem was followed by “Bible reading and prayer”. This was for the first time when the swearing-in of a government took place amid reading of Biblical verses and singing of Handel’s famed ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ and other religious hymns. The chairman of the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of 16 major churches in the state Mr R Lalhmingthanga read out bible and offered prayers during the ceremony, which was attended by representatives of different regional political parties of Northeast.

Mr Zoramthanga was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor K Rajasekharan at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan. He took the oath in Mizo language.

This is his third term as chief minister of the state. He led the Mizo National Front government in 1998 and 2003 also.

Mr Zoramthanga has inducted five cabinet ministers and six ministers of state, which also took the oath of office and secrecy. The senior cabinet minister Mr Tawnluia has been appointed as the deputy chief minister.

The other cabinet ministers are R. Lalthangliana, Lalchamliana, Lalzirliana and Lalrinsanga. The ministers of state are K Lalrinliana, Lalchhandama Ralte, Lalruatkima, Dr K Beichhua, T J Lalnuntluanga and Robert Romawia Ralte.

Mr Zoramthanga also maintained a safe distance from North East Democratic Alliance or National Democratic Alliance by not inviting leaders. The MNF announced that leaders from various other political parties would be invited on their individual capacity.

Earlier, Mr Zoramthanga had made it clear that he would not include the lone BJP legislator, Buddha Dhan Chakma, in his ministry despite MNF being BJP’s partner in NDA and the North East Democratic Alliance (Neda).

“MNF won majority on its own. So we will form our own council of ministers. We will not have any other party member in the ministry,” Mr Zoramthanga had said this soon after results were declared.

After swearing in Mr Zoramthanga told reporters that among his first priorities would be to implement complete prohibition on liquor across the state. The state’s influential groups – the church bodies and other pressure groups – have also been opposed to the sale of liquor in the state. Banning liquor was one of the main poll promises made by the MNF in the Christian-majority state. “We are committed to prohibit liquor across the state. There is no question of going back,” he added. Other things on his agenda include implementation of Social Economic Development Programme (SEDP), providing world-class education, health care to the people, proper implementation of civic issues and roads repair, he said.

Election to 40-member Mizoram Assembly was held on November 28 and counting of votes took place on December 11. The MNF won 26 seats in the 40-member Assembly, followed by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) at eight and the Congress at five.

Tags: zoramthanga, raj bhawan
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Rollr Mini review: A personal vehicle assistant on your smartphone

2

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

3

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

4

Threat Brief: 12 cybersecurity tips for the holidays

5

Women more likely to orgasm if they go on top, rock pelvis during sex

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham