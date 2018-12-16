The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 | Last Update : 08:16 AM IST

India, All India

Mamata, Mayawati invited for Kamal Nath’s swearing-in

PTI
Published : Dec 16, 2018, 6:04 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2018, 6:08 am IST

According to sources in Congress, the change of venue is apparently aimed at accommodating a huge crowd the party is expecting for the ceremony.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: The Congress has invited leaders from across the political spectrum for the swearing-in ceremony of party stalwart Kamal Nath taking charge as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17.

Mr Nath, a nine-time MP from Chhindwara seat and currently president of state Congress unit, will take oath at a grand function to be held at Jamboree Maidan in BHEL area here instead of Lal Parade Ground as announced earlier.

He had told reporters Friday that the swearing-in ceremony would take place at Lal Parade Ground around 1.30 pm.

According to sources in Congress, the change of venue is apparently aimed at accommodating a huge crowd the party is expecting for the ceremony.

Notably, Jambooree Maidan is the venue where Mr Nath’s predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP had taken oath with much fanfare in 2008 and 2013.

“I will take oath alone,” Mr Nath told PTI Saturday, when asked who else will take oath along with him. This means that aspirants seeking ministerial berths will have to wait for some more time. Mr Nath will become the first chief minister of a Congress government in the central Indian state after a gap of 15 years.

Mr Digvijaya Singh was the last chief minister of Congress in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP snatched power from the grand old party in 2003 and went on to retain it till its narrow defeat on December 11.

According to Congress sources, apart from UPA chairpreson Sonia Gandhi and party president Rahul Gandhi, Mr Nath has invited West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav for the event.

Besides, chief ministers of all Congress-ruled states are being invited, they said. Leading industrialists and religious sants will also be present on the occasion, sources said.

Tags: kamal nath, mayawati, mamata banerjee

MOST POPULAR

1

Rollr Mini review: A personal vehicle assistant on your smartphone

2

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

3

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

4

Threat Brief: 12 cybersecurity tips for the holidays

5

Women more likely to orgasm if they go on top, rock pelvis during sex

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham