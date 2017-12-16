The Asian Age | News

Prez-elect Rahul will infuse new energy into party: Cong leader Sachin Pilot

ANI
Published : Dec 16, 2017
Updated : Dec 16, 2017, 8:21 am IST

Rahul Gandhi, erstwhile Congress vice president, succeeds mother Sonia and will ascend to the party throne on Saturday at 11pm.

In 2019 Assembly elections, the Congress would remain the only party to challenge the BJP nationally, which even now it is, states Pilot. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said party president-elect Rahul Gandhi had always been a unanimous choice of the lakhs of workers across India, and would infuse a new energy into the party.

"It is a momentous occasion for the Congress Party. For 19 years, Sonia Gandhi has led the Congress. Rahul Gandhi has been a unanimous choice of the lakhs of workers across India who have elected him as the president of the party. It's a matter of great joy. Rahul Gandhi has lots of challenges ahead of him. He is an honest person. He allows space for discussion with humility. His becoming the president will infuse a new energy into the Congress Party," Pilot said.

He also stated that in 2019 Assembly elections, the Congress would remain the only party to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nationally, which even now it is.

"In 2019 elections, the only party to challenge the BJP nationally is and will remain the Congress party. I am very confident that he will lead the party with a lot of energy and be able to overcome the challenges," he added.

Rahul, erstwhile Congress vice president, has succeeded his mother Sonia Gandhi and will ascend to the party throne on Saturday at 11pm. He was elected unopposed.

Meanwhile, a day ahead of his formal elevation as the Congress president, the youth Congress office in New Delhi was lit up, on Friday.

The celebrations began as party workers danced outside the office with drum rolls.

The Congress office in Lucknow was also decorated with lights.

The party is also set to organise a grand celebration in the national capital.  

