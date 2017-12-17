The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017 | Last Update : 09:32 PM IST

India, All India

India’s stand on net neutrality clear, US can decide for itself: Govt

PTI
Published : Dec 16, 2017, 9:06 pm IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2017, 9:09 pm IST

Ravi Shankar Prasad also said the government is making efforts to make India a USD 1 trillion digital economy in coming 5 years.

Ravi Shankar Prasad says, 'I am happy to announce today, India today is home to 108 mobile factories in the last three years.' (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)
 Ravi Shankar Prasad says, 'I am happy to announce today, India today is home to 108 mobile factories in the last three years.' (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

New Delhi: Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said he had denied permission to Facebook's Free Basics platform when he was handling portfolio of the communications ministry.

"Right to access of internet cannot be denied. Therefore, I said earlier when Facebook came to India with Free Basics when I examined it, (and) I was handling communications department then, I found it will be free only when you enter from my gate. India does not believe in one gate and I did not give them permission for that," Prasad said while speaking at the Digital India Summit.

He said it is for the USA to decide their stand on net neutrality but "Our stand from day one is very clear – right of non-discriminatory access to internet is not negotiable".

The sector regulator, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, had issued a regulation in February 2016 on discriminatory pricing over internet access which led to ban of platforms like Free Basics and Airtel Zero.

TRAI ruled against discriminatory pricing for different data platforms or content and said operators cannot enter into pacts with internet companies to subsidise access to some websites.

As per ruling, the companies violating the rules will be fined Rs 50,000 per day for the duration of contravention, subject to a maximum of Rs 50 lakh.

Facebook was offering free internet access to some websites that were available on its Free Basics platform.

Following debate over net neutrality, Prasad as the telecom minister had set up a panel of officers from the Department of Telecom (DoT) to examine the matter and come up with recommendations.

Prasad had then said the government would take a holistic view on net neutrality after the DoT panel and TRAI finalise their recommendations.

The DoT panel too had recommended bar on platforms like Free Basics as it will act as gatekeeper to the internet.

In November, TRAI finalised its recommendations on net neutrality in which it prohibited internet service providers from making any discrimination in traffic while providing web access by either blocking or throttling some apps, websites and services or by offering 'fast lanes' to others.

"I believe internet is one of the finest creation of mankind and must be available for all. If internet is a global platform it must have link with local," Prasad said.

The DoT has to now take call on TRAI recommendations over net neutrality.

He said the government is making efforts to make India a USD 1 trillion digital economy in coming 5 years which include IT, IT enabled services, shared economy etc.

The IT minister further said the government recently provided "duty shield" to electronic and mobile sectors to promote domestic manufacturing.

Prasad said there were two companies that were making mobile phones in the country when he took over as IT and communications minister.

"I am happy to announce today, India today is home to 108 mobile factories in the last three years," he said.

Prasad said the government has also decided to bear the charges on transactions up to Rs 2,000 made through debit cards, BHIM UPI or Aadhaar-enabled payment systems to promote digital transactions.

Tags: ravi shankar prasad, facebook's free basics, digital india summit, trai, department of telecom
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Spain to face ban for 2018 World Cup? FIFA warns RFEF over government interference

2

Adityanath's fancy turns IAS week into 'green affair'

3

Facebook to roll out Click-to-WhatsApp messaging button

4

Aiyaary: Director Neeraj Pandey explains the title of his film

5

7 places for a wellness holiday in India in 2018

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham