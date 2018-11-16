The Asian Age | News

Friday, Nov 16, 2018

India, All India

Sabarimala temple board to move SC for more time to implement order

PTI
Published : Nov 16, 2018, 6:12 pm IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2018, 6:12 pm IST

Travancore Devaswom Board said it will move SC on Saturday or Monday, even as the temple opened on today amid mounting tension and protests.

No woman has yet been able to visit the Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court lifted the centuries-old ban. (Photo: File)
 No woman has yet been able to visit the Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court lifted the centuries-old ban. (Photo: File)

Pamba: The Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the Sabarimala shrine, on Friday decided to approach the Supreme Court seeking more time to implement its order allowing women in the menstrual age to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

The decision was taken after discussion with legal experts and board members, TDB President A Padmakumar told reporters here, a day ahead of the commencement of the two-month long annual pilgrim season.

The board will move the court either Saturday or Monday, he said even as the temple opened Friday evening amid mounting tension in the backdrop of the stand-off over protests by devotees against entry of the women in 10-50 age group.

"If possible, we will move a petition in the Supreme Court either tomorrow or Monday', he said adding the board wants devotees to have peaceful darshan.

The move comes a day after the LDF government at an all-party meeting took a firm stand that it was bound to implement the apex court order and rejected suggestions by opposition parties that it seek time from the apex court.

The temple and surrounding areas have come under unprecedented security for the season which draws lakhs of devotees to offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa, a celibate.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear petitions seeking review of its September 28 order in January, but has refused to stay it.

