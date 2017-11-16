The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Nov 16, 2017

India, All India

Bike-borne attackers shoot BJP leader Shiv Kumar, guard dead in Greater Noida

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 16, 2017, 5:42 pm IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2017, 6:31 pm IST

BJP leader Shiv Kumar and his security guard were shot dead by bike-borne attackers in Greater Noida.

BJP leader Shiv Kumar was in his Toyota Fortuner car when the bikers rode up and fired shots at the car. (Representational image)
 BJP leader Shiv Kumar was in his Toyota Fortuner car when the bikers rode up and fired shots at the car. (Representational image)

New Delhi: A BJP leader and his security guard were shot dead by bike-borne attackers at Bisrakhin in Greater Noida near Delhi on Thursday evening. 

Shiv Kumar was in his Toyota Fortuner car when the bikers rode up and fired shots at the car. The BJP leader and his guard died instantly.

The shooters reportedly kept firing at the car for about half a kilometer.

Kumar's car lost balance and hit a divider after shots were fired.

Apart from a security guard who was also killed, there were two more in the car.

Traffic moved on the stretch was blocked for hours after the incident.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: shiv kumar, bjp leader, shot dead, bike-borne attackers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

