The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 | Last Update : 10:36 AM IST

India, All India

Journalist’s decomposed body found in Noida flat ‘25 days after death’

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 16, 2018, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2018, 10:23 am IST

52-yr-old journalist Babita Basu was on dialysis and is believed to have died three weeks earlier, police said.

Babita Basu had visited Chennai last year to look for a kidney donor. (Facebook Screengrab | babitabasu)
 Babita Basu had visited Chennai last year to look for a kidney donor. (Facebook Screengrab | babitabasu)

Noida: The decomposing body of 52-year-old journalist Babita Basu was found in her flat at Supreme Tower in Noida Sector 99 on Sunday morning.

Police said Basu was on dialysis and is believed to have died three weeks earlier. Basu, who worked with The Times of India (digital), lived alone in the flat on the 16th floor for the last 20 months. Her son has been staying in Bangalore and works in a private firm there.

Basu had visited Chennai last year to look for a kidney donor.

Her death was discovered last week when the landlord, Arun Satijha, knocked at her door to get the rent agreement renewed. She had not been responding to his repeated phone calls, the TOI reported. The landlord got a foul smell from the flat and called up Basu’s son in Bangalore.

Basu’s son had also been trying to reach her and had called up the landlord on Saturday asking him to visit his mother.

Basu’s son arrived from Bangalore when the landlord informed him about the foul smell and the door was broken in presence of police.

The neighbours too seemed clueless about what had happened to Basu as her flat is located at the end of a corridor.

“She died 20-25 days ago. Prima facie, it looks like a case of natural death," said Amit Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Sector 39 police station.

Tags: journalist death, noida
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

MOST POPULAR

1

Tough to call sequels a safe bet, says 'Namaste England' star Arjun Kapoor

2

World’s toughest, fastest SD card by Sony

3

Simmba: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, enjoy 'sweet swiss Shenanigans', see photos

4

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

5

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Film director Zoya Akhtar rings in her 46th birthday on October 14. Check out the photos of celebs who turned up to celebrate Zoya's special day. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Karan Johar and others gather to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's birthday

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham