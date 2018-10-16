The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 | Last Update : 08:56 PM IST

India, All India

Arun Jaitley hits back at Rahul Gandhi over PNB fraud case, Rafale deal

PTI
Published : Oct 16, 2018, 8:15 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2018, 8:23 pm IST

Jaitley said he had never even seen Nirav Modi in person, leave alone meeting him in Parliament and helping him escape from the country.

Jaitley noted that while speaking at two different functions in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, Gandhi made two references to him. (Photo: File)
 Jaitley noted that while speaking at two different functions in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, Gandhi made two references to him. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Tuesday accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of “concocting” falsehood and said he had never even seen fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi in person, leave alone meeting him in Parliament and helping him escape from the country.

Continuing to call Congress leader a “clown prince”, Jaitley in a Facebook blog wondered if Gandhi has a personality issue where “he lies a dozen times and then in self-delusion believes it to be true or is it a case of a ‘Clown Prince’ out-clowning himself?”

Terming Gandhi’s allegation that he met multi-billion PNB fraud accused Nirav Modi in Parliament, the finance minister said: “I do not recollect ever having even seen Nirav Modi in my life. The question of his meeting me in Parliament does not arise. If he came to Parliament, as Rahul Gandhi claims, then reception records would show that. Where have I admitted all this Gandhi?”.

Jaitley noted that while speaking at two different functions in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, Gandhi made two references to him.

In the first one, Jaitley said that Gandhi claimed “I have admitted that Vijay Mallya met me in Parliament. He further claims I have further admitted that Mallya told me that he was escaping to London and that I helped him to escape”.

With regards to Mallya, the minister said as a Member of Parliament, Mallya once chased him in the corridor of Parliament to discuss his case.

“I did not pay any heed to him and coldly told him to make his proposal to the bankers. This he (Gandhi) says constitutes a meeting where he told me that he was escaping to London. Absolute lie,” said Jaitley said.

Jaitley further wrote: “How does he (Gandhi) concoct this falsehood? At the Hindustan Times Summit, he referred to a meeting he had with me and attributed same statements to me. When asked I merely said that ‘I can’t answer hallucinations.

“I am in the distinguished company of President Macron’. Today I feel it is much more than hallucinations. Is it a personality issue where he lies a dozen times and then in self-delusion believes it to be true or is it a case of a ‘Clown Prince’ out-clowning himself?” On allegations made by the Congress party president on Rafale, Jaitley said the aircraft and its weaponry is not being manufactured in India at all, neither by Dassault or by any other private company.

All 36 aircraft and their weapons in a fully flyable and usable form will arrive in India, he said.

After the supplies begin, Dassault has to make purchases in India for 50 per cent of the contract value.

 “This is as per the UPA’s policy to promote make in India. If the total deal is for Rs 58,000 crore, 50 per cent of that amounts to Rs 29,000 crore.

 “These supplies to Dassault are to be made by over 120 offset suppliers and which the business house named is one of them. Dassault has said that only 3 per cent of offset may come to that business house which is less than Rs 1,000 crore,” the minister said.

The senior minister in the NDA government also rubbished charges made by Gandhi on Goods and Services Tax and non-performing assets and loan waivers.

On Congress leader’s assertion that why mobile phones are not manufactured in India, Jaitley said when UPA went out of power there were only two units manufacturing mobile phones and their accessories. The number has now increased to 120 units and expanding.

Citing another example, he said Gandhi has been telling his audiences why footwears are not being manufactured in the district, where he is speaking.

“Ill-informed as he is, India has become the second largest manufacturer of footwear in the world. Our exports in footwear are about Rs 20,000 crore each year. He just has to take a trip to Bahadurgarh on the outskirts of Delhi to realise the competitive nature of India’s footwear industry,” the minister said.

Tags: arun jaitley, rahul gandhi, facebook, pnb fraud case, rafale deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New York marks first shooting-free weekend in 25 years

2

Tough to call sequels a safe bet, says 'Namaste England' star Arjun Kapoor

3

World’s toughest, fastest SD card by Sony

4

Simmba: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, enjoy 'sweet swiss Shenanigans', see photos

5

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham