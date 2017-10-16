The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 16, 2017 | Last Update : 06:59 PM IST

India, All India

Fourth in a row: Rabri Devi skips deposition before ED yet again

PTI
Published : Oct 16, 2017, 6:45 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2017, 6:46 pm IST

It was not immediately clear if Rabri Devi furnished any reason for her absence and what action would be taken by the ED.

Rabri Devi's son Tejaswi Yadav, a former deputy chief minister of Bihar, was grilled for about nine hours by the ED last week in the matter. (Photo: PTI)
 Rabri Devi's son Tejaswi Yadav, a former deputy chief minister of Bihar, was grilled for about nine hours by the ED last week in the matter. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Monday skipped deposition before the Enforcement Directorate for the fourth consecutive time in a PMLA probe into the railway hotels allotment corruption case, official sources said.

It was not immediately clear if Rabri Devi, the wife of RJD chief and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, furnished any reason for her absence and what action would be taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

This was the fourth consecutive time that Rabri skipped the ED summons. The agency is probing members of the Lalu Prasad family and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Rabri's son Tejaswi Yadav, a former deputy chief minister of Bihar, was grilled for about nine hours by the ED last week in the matter. He was also summoned again for questioning on October 12 but he skipped that, official sources said.

In July, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a criminal FIR (first information report) and conducted multiple searches on the properties of Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is also a former Bihar chief minister, and others.

The CBI FIR alleges that Lalu Prasad Yadav, as railway minister, handed over the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels to a company after receiving a bribe in the form of prime land in Patna through a 'benami' company owned by Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Chand Gupta, a former Union minister.

The ED had registered a criminal case against Lalu Prasad Yadav's family members and others under the PMLA, based on the CBI FIR. It had earlier questioned Sarla Gupta among others.

The CBI has also recently recorded the statement of Tejaswi Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav in this case. The ED is investigating the alleged "proceeds of crime" generated by the accused, purportedly through shell companies in this case, officials had said.

Others named in the CBI FIR include Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar (both directors of Sujata Hotels), Delight Marketing company, now known as Lara Projects, and the then IRCTC managing director P K Goel.

The CBI FIR was registered on July 5 in connection with favours allegedly extended to Sujata Hotels in awarding a contract for the upkeep of the hotels in Ranchi and Puri and receiving premium land as 'quid pro quo'.  

Tags: enforcement directorate, rabri devi, lalu prasad yadav, tejaswi yadav, hotel allotment scam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s threatens the grey market with iOS 11

2

Hong Kong skyscraper sold for record USD 5.15 billion

3

Looking to gift something exciting this Diwali? You can consider these

4

Man rescued by pet dog from assailants

5

Asia Cup Hockey: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1, top pool A

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrating its 16th anniversary, the Diwali Festival attracts over 35,000 people with its lively music and dance performances. photo: AP)

Diwali festival lights up London's Trafalgar Square

The Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017 took place in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (All Photos: AP)

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017: Weekend 2 sees Chance, Glass animals perform

The Imilchil Marriage Festival takes place at Imilchil, which is located high up in the lake plateau of the Middle Atlas Mountains in Morocco. The legendary tale of the Imilchil Marriage Festival says there were two young people who fell in love from enemy tribes. Their family would not allow them to marry. Out of grief, they wept bitterly day and night. These tears created two individual lakes. One lake was

Love finds a voice at the Imilchil Marriage Festival in Morocco

Japan's female bodybuilders help break down gender stereotypes in a country obsessed with the

Japan's female bodybuilders stand out in country obsessed with cute

Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies participating. France is this year's honorary guest. (Photo: AP)

Book lovers congregate fro 69th Frankfurt Book Fair

Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year in autumn in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Country immersed in preparations to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham