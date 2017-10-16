The Asian Age | News

Dentist couple acquitted in Aarushi's murder, walks out of Dasna Jail after 4 yrs

Talwars were expected to walk out from Dasna prison on Firday, but the necessary paperwork and the weekend pushed their release to Monday.

The Allahabad High Court had on Thursday had acquitted the Talwars, whom CBI had implicated in the murder of their daughter Aarushi, who was found dead at their Noida home in 2008. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The Allahabad High Court had on Thursday had acquitted the Talwars, whom CBI had implicated in the murder of their daughter Aarushi, who was found dead at their Noida home in 2008. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Ghaziabad: Dentist couple, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were on Monday released from Ghaziabad's Dasna Jail after Allahabad HC acquitted in the murder of their daughter, Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar have been in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail for the last four years. 

"Allahabad High Court's decision is a stamp on the innocence of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar. This is what they deserved," Tanveer Ahmed Mir, Talwar's lawyer told media after the couple's release.

Talwars were expected to walk out from Dasna prison on Friday, but the necessary paperwork and the weekend pushed their release to Monday.

The Allahabad High Court had on Thursday had acquitted the Talwars, whom CBI had implicated in the murder of their daughter Aarushi, who was found dead at their Noida home in 2008.

According to reports, as per Section 437 (a) of the CrPC, even after their acquittal, the Talwars will have to furnish a surety to ensure that they will be present in the court in case the state files an appeal in a higher court.

The jailor of Dasna Jail, Dr Maurya informed that the duo breathed a sigh of relief after the announcement of their acquittal.

The judgement in the case was passed by a two judges bench comprising Justice B K Narayan and Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra.

Allowing the appeals the court was of the view that as per circumstances and evidence on record Aarushi's parents cannot be held guilty.

Aarushi Talwar was found dead in her bedroom in the Talwars' Noida home on May 16, 2008. Hemraj's body was found the next day from his room in the terrace.

In November 2013, a special CBI court in Ghaziabad had convicted the Talwars for murdering daughter Aarushi and Hemraj and sentenced them to life. The CBI court said they had killed Aarushi in a fit of rage because they suspected her of having an affair with Hemraj.

Tags: aarushi murder case, talwar couple acquitted, dasna jail
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad

