Bhopal: 2 women, 1 child critical after speeding car rams into them

Monday, Oct 16, 2017 | Last Update : 08:33 PM IST
In the video, two women were seen walking down a road when suddenly an over speeding car hit them.
Bhopal: At least two women and one child were critically injured after a speedy car rammed into pedestrians near Bhopal's Talliya police station.
The whole incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed near the police station.
#WATCH: Speeding car rams into pedestrians in Bhopal's Talliya police station limits; 2 women critical, 1 child also injured. pic.twitter.com/6VT7cBkDbw— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2017
