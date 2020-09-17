Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 | Last Update : 11:34 PM IST

176th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,020,319

91,016

Recovered

3,941,375

82,802

Deaths

82,103

1,280

Maharashtra109785677527330409 Andhra Pradesh5839254865315041 Tamil Nadu5142084589008502 Karnataka4752653692297481 Uttar Pradesh3240362520974604 Delhi2257961912034806 West Bengal2091461811424062 Telangana162844131447996 Bihar161101146533836 Odisha158650125738698 Assam146575116900492 Gujarat116345968093245 Kerala11403482341467 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh93053696131820 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5665437062914 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
  India   All India  16 Sep 2020  Tamil Nadu to continue two-language policy only, says CM Palanisamy
India, All India

Tamil Nadu to continue two-language policy only, says CM Palanisamy

PTI
Published : Sep 16, 2020, 9:09 pm IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2020, 9:09 pm IST

Meanwhile, Stalin pointed out that a book on herbs distributed to the members today contained Hindi apart from Tamil and English.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy
 Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government was firm on following two-language policy -- of Tamil and English -- in the state and will not go back on it, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

Responding to Opposition DMK in the state Assembly on the New Education Policy (NEP), he said the government would take a stand on it based on the recommendations of the two expert committees constituted by the government to advise on the policy response on all thrust areas of the policy, subject to Tamil Nadu continuing with its two-language policy.

 

"Already two expert committees have been formed and they are on the task.We will take a stand based on their recommendations. At that juncture we will consider your suggestions also," Palaniswami said replying to leader of the Opposition in the Assembly MK Stalin who moved a special call attention motion on NEP.

The three-language formula in NEP 2020 unveiled by the Centre recently has found opposition in Tamil Nadu over alleged "Hindi imposition," even as the ruling AIADMK has made it clear it will only follow the two language system in vogue in the state for decades.

Contending that the NEP accords importance to Sanskrit and encourages the Hereditary Occupation System, Stalin demanded a special sitting of the assembly to discuss the NEP and pass a resolution against it.

 

He also pointed out that a book on herbs distributed to the members today contained Hindi apart from Tamil and English.

Responding, Health minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar said the chief minister has made it clear that a bilingual policy will be implemented in Tamil Nadu.

On the Hindi text figuring in the book on herbs distributed to the MLAs by the health department, the minister explained that the book was brought out by the Union Ayush ministry.

School education minister K A Sengottaiyan pointed out that a letter has already been written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that Tamil Nadu will follow the two-language policy. Later, the DMK members staged a walkout from the House after the Speaker declined to concede their demand for a special sitting on NEP.

 

Tags: e palanisamy, two-language formula, national education policy, tamil nadu education

Latest From India

BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (PTI)

In Rajya Sabha, Opposition blames Centre for failing to act against coronavirus on time

Something like this: A visualisation of the Central Vista project. (Image: HCP Designs)

Tata Projects wins new Parliament project, L&T loses out

Are the days of physical classrooms over? (AFP representational image)

Education during COVID-19 lockdown: 84% of govt school teachers struggle with e-learning tech

The Babri Masjid as it stood before its destruction by someone. (File photo)

Finally, on Sept 30, we'll know who did (or did not) demolish the Babri Masjid

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham