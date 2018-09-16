The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 16, 2018 | Last Update : 02:11 PM IST

India, All India

Election strategist, Prashant Kishor, joins Nitish Kumar's JD(U)

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 16, 2018, 11:54 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2018, 11:54 am IST

At a state executive meeting in Patna, Kishor joined the JD(U) in presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kishor played a major role in the BJP's 2014 election campaign and was touted as the main man behind the innovative ad campaign for PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Kishor played a major role in the BJP's 2014 election campaign and was touted as the main man behind the innovative ad campaign for PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mumbai: After working closely with the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, election strategist Prashant Kishor joined the Janata Dal United (JD(U)) on Sunday. 

At a state executive meeting in Patna, Kishor joined the JD(U) in presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kishor's decision to enter politics was confirmed last week when he spoke to a group of students at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad. The strategist said he was "done with campaigning for individuals and was ready for politics", reports stated.  

Kishor played a major role in the BJP's 2014 election campaign and was touted as the main man behind the innovative ad campaign for PM Narendra Modi. He has not only worked with the BJP, but extensively contributed to election campaigns of the JD(U) and Congress. 

Tags: 2019 elections, prashant kishore joins jd(u), nitish kumar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

2

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

3

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

4

Rajkumar Hirani accepts he made changes in Sanju script to create empathy for Dutt

5

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for sun-kissed Alia Bhatt, see photo

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham