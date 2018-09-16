Election strategist, Prashant Kishor, joins Nitish Kumar's JD(U)

At a state executive meeting in Patna, Kishor joined the JD(U) in presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kishor played a major role in the BJP's 2014 election campaign and was touted as the main man behind the innovative ad campaign for PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mumbai: After working closely with the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, election strategist Prashant Kishor joined the Janata Dal United (JD(U)) on Sunday.

Kishor's decision to enter politics was confirmed last week when he spoke to a group of students at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad. The strategist said he was "done with campaigning for individuals and was ready for politics", reports stated.

Kishor played a major role in the BJP's 2014 election campaign and was touted as the main man behind the innovative ad campaign for PM Narendra Modi. He has not only worked with the BJP, but extensively contributed to election campaigns of the JD(U) and Congress.