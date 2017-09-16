The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 16, 2017 | Last Update : 03:29 AM IST

India, All India

Pay cut for Assam government employees if they neglect parents

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Sep 16, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2017, 3:20 am IST

The amount deducted from their salary will be given to their parents and siblings so they can support themselves.

Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: PTI)
 Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: Assam became the first state in the country to enact a law making it mandatory for government employees to look after their aging parents and needy siblings, failing which they will lose 10 per cent of their monthly salary. The amount deducted from their salary will be given to their parents and siblings so they can support themselves.

The state Assembly on Friday passed the Assam Employees Parental Responsibility Norms for Accountability Monitoring Act, 2017, (PRANAM) that aims to prevent neglect of government workers’ parents and physically challenged siblings.

The House also approved a population policy making two-child norm mandatory for government staff and beneficiaries of government welfare schemes.

Finance and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We intend to bring PSU and private sector employees also under this Act gradually.”

Mr Sarma said that the purpose of the new law is not to interfere with the private life of state government employees but to allow their neglected parents and siblings to complain against them.

A provision in the Act said, “A complaint can be lodged in his/her (employee’s) department that will hear both sides and make way for deducting 10-15 per cent salaries for parents or disabled siblings.”

In case of a dispute, the new law authorised department heads to pass order after hearing appeals of both the parties.

The Assembly also passed a comprehensive “Population Policy” which has made marriage below the age of 18 a non-bailable offence besides making two-child norm mandatory in all government sectors.

“The two-child norm will be applicable also in employment generation schemes like giving tractors, providing homes and other government benefits. Those with more than two children will not be eligible for availing government schemes,” Mr Sarma said.

This two-child norm will also apply to candidates contesting panchayat, municipal bodies and autonomous councils, he said.

For government employees, the population policy will come into effect only after service rules are changed, he said.

Mr Sarma pointed out that the population policy was necessary as some western districts had registered a population growth of up to 25 per cent in 10 years.

The minister said the policy also proposes to incorporate population and reproductive health education in school syllabus.

Tags: himanta biswa sarma, population policy, pranam

