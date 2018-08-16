Rupee hits new all-time low of 70.32, plunges 43 paise against USD

On Tuesday, rupee breached psychological 70-mark and plunged to a fresh all time low of 70.10 in the intra-day trading.

Rupee hit fresh record low of 70.32 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Thursday. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: Rupee hit fresh record low of 70.32 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

On Tuesday, the rupee breached the psychological 70-mark and plunged to a fresh all time low of 70.10 in the intra-day trading, before settling at 69.90 before the close.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said India has comfortable foreign exchange reserves to deal with any undue volatility in the currency market and developments are being closely monitored.

On Wednesday, the Indian markets were closed on account of Independence Day.