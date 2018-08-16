The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 16, 2018 | Last Update : 10:19 AM IST

India, All India

Kerala floods: 21 Navy teams deployed for rescue operations

PTI/ANI
Published : Aug 16, 2018, 8:53 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2018, 8:53 am IST

Public transport systems have collapsed in many parts of central Kerala with Southern Railways and Kochi Metro suspending their operations.

More than 81 people were rescued on Wedensday and many of them were also provided with food and shelter by setting up a rescue camp. (Photo: Twitter | @NDRFHQ)
 More than 81 people were rescued on Wedensday and many of them were also provided with food and shelter by setting up a rescue camp. (Photo: Twitter | @NDRFHQ)

Kochi: On the seventh day of Operation Madad, Southern Naval Command deployed 21 rescue and diving teams with Gemini boats in flood-hit Kerala as the monsoon has intensified in the state.

As the flood situation in the state is deteriorating day-by-day, a total of four teams went out on Wednesday to augment those already deployed in the areas. More than 81 people were rescued on Wedensday and many of them were also provided with food and shelter by setting up a rescue camp.

Overall, five naval teams with five Gemini boats were deployed at different places in Wayanad district. Two teams were at Thalapuzha, and one team each at Porunnannur, Anchukunnu and Wayanad respectively.

The Wayanad team was employed for assisting the civil administration in distribution of relief material and vehicle management while the other four teams were deployed in general rescue operations.

Seven teams with one Gemini boat each are deployed in Ernakulam district at various places. One team is set up on Pizhala Island and is continuously patrolling the flood-hit area. The team has been interacting with the inhabitants of the island and providing assurances for their safety.

One team stationed at Edapally under the District Collector, Ernakulam has rescued two persons till now from flooded houses at Kunnukara. Three teams deployed around Perumbavur were able to rescue in excess of 45 stranded personnel and is carrying out further relief operations.

Two diving teams have been sent to North Paravur to undertake rescue operations. Subsequently, based on request received from District Collector, these two teams along with four more teams have proceeded to Aluva for augmenting rescue efforts there in light of the Periyar being in spate.

As the flooding was reported near Varapuzha residential area, a primary school has been turned into a relief camp by Naval Armament Depot (NAD) wherein relocation of rescued persons is in progress. Meals and lodging arrangements for rescued people have been arranged from the pooled resources of Defence Services Corps (DSC), NAD and the civil administration. A Medical Inspection (MI) room has also been set up with civil assistance for providing first aid to the rescued.

Three columns of relief teams have been put on standby at Naval Base, Kochi to meet any other requirement. Also, the naval hospital, INHS Sanjivani is prepared and standing by with medical brick (packages) to provide medical aid, while INS Venduruthy is standing by for setting up community kitchen.

The public transport system has also collapsed in many parts of central Kerala with the Southern Railways and Kochi Metro on Thursday suspending their operations due to floods.

"Due to rise in water level at Bridge No 176 on Downline between Angamali and Aluva, The services on this bridge are suspended," a Southern railway spokesman said in a statement early on Thursday.

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) also suspended its operations this morning after its yard in Muttom near Aluva submerged in the flood waters.

"Kochi Metro train operation is suspended as the water level rises in Muttom yard area," a KMRL statement said. The service will be resumed once the water comes down and the systems are back in good condition, its spokesperson said.

Bus services to Kochi were also affected after National Highways connecting the city submerged in Kalamassery area, officials said.

Cochin International Airport had on Wedensday suspended all flight operations till Saturday as water entered in the airport area following continuous rains and the opening of dam shutters in Periyar river.

So far, at least 67 people have lost their lives in the havoc created by incessant rains in Kerala.

On Wednesday morning, Indian Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for eight districts of the state. It had predicted heavy to very heavy rains at most places in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki and Ernakulam Districts until Thursday.

Tags: kerala floods, rescue operations, kerala rains
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

Inside pics, video: Saif Ali Khan marks 47th birthday with family, Kareena kisses him

2

Here’s Prince Harry’s special nickname for Kate Middleton

3

Mumbai's Bandra station is 7th cleanest railway station in India

4

Boy, 11, hacks into replica US vote website in minutes at convention

5

Parrot stuck on roof for 3 days told firefighters to ‘f*** off’ when they tried to rescue her

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham