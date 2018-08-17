The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 16, 2018 | Last Update : 09:48 PM IST

India, All India

Independence Day gift: Umar Khalid’s attackers claim responsibility on Facebook

PTI
Published : Aug 16, 2018, 9:09 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2018, 9:09 pm IST

The two men said they would surrender at village of Sikh revolutionary Kartar Singh Sarabha on August 17.

JNU student Umar Khalid was attacked on Monday when he was on his way to take part in an event at the Constitution Club after having tea at a shop outside the venue. (Photo: File)
 JNU student Umar Khalid was attacked on Monday when he was on his way to take part in an event at the Constitution Club after having tea at a shop outside the venue. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a video uploaded on social media, two men have claimed responsibility for the attack on JNU student leader Umar Khalid in an upmarket area in Delhi on Monday, and said they will surrender before police on Friday.

Police are on the lookout for the two men seen in the video uploaded on Facebook on Wednesday.

In the video, the two men, who identified themselves as Darwesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal, claimed the attack was supposed to be an "Independence Day gift" to Indians. Police are verifying the authenticity of the video and trying to trace the IP address from where it was uploaded.

"We respect our Constitution. But there is no provision in our Constitution to punish mad dogs. By mad dogs, we mean the JNU gang that is making the country weaker and their number is increasing. Our elders in Haryana have taught us that such people should be taught a lesson," Shahpur said in the video message.

The duo requested the police to not trouble anyone and said they would surrender at the village of Sikh revolutionary Kartar Singh Sarabha on August 17. They said they attacked Khalid for their country.

Police are contacting their counterparts in Punjab and Haryana to trace the two men.

Khalid was attacked on Monday when he was on his way to take part in an event at the Constitution Club after having tea at a shop outside the venue. He, however, escaped unhurt.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police handed over the case to its Special Cell, which incidentally is already probing a sedition case against Khalid and two other JNU students.

The police had said they were not "intimated" about the event on Monday in which Khalid was participating.

A police officer, privy to the probe, said the police had seized the weapon and preliminary forensic examination suggested the pistol had jammed when it was used against Khalid. He said they were yet to ascertain whether shots were fired as no empty cartridges were found at the spot.

A case of attempt to murder was registered by the police.

Tags: jnu, umar khalid, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

5 quotes by Vajpayee that prove he was a great wordsmith and visionary

2

Abu Dhabi based father-son duo travel to India, breaks world record

3

Cambodia ruling party sweeps parliament after vote with no opposition

4

Here's why Prince Charles might not become King Charles III when he takes to throne

5

Inside pics, video: Saif Ali Khan marks 47th birthday with family, Kareena kisses him

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham