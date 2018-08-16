BJP leader arrested for sexual assault in Bihar

The secretary of an NGO run by Baban Yadav had filed an FIR for assault and rape following which Yadav was expelled from the BJP.

Patna: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Patna has been arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of the secretary of an NGO ran by him, police said on Wednesday.

Baban Yadav was arrested late on Tuesday following an FIR lodged by the secretary of Buddha Society Seva Foundation, an NGO which he ran, under sections relating to assault and rape, Station House Officer of Digha police station S N Singh told PTI-Bhasha.

He said Yadav has been sent to jail.

Yadav, a small-time Bhojpuri movie actor, had joined the BJP recently.

Meanwhile, BJP state vice-president Devesh Kumar issued a statement declaring Yadav's expulsion from the party.