The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 16, 2018 | Last Update : 01:46 PM IST

India, All India

Assam boy, who saluted tricolour in flood water last year, excluded from NRC list

PTI
Published : Aug 16, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2018, 1:25 pm IST

NRC is being updated with March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date to include the names of genuine Indian citizens.

Tajen Sikdar, the head teacher of the primary school in Dhubri district, who had stood in the flood water with Haider Ali Khan and two others, said on Thursday that Haider's name was not in the draft NRC. (Photo: Facebook/@Mizanur Rahman)
 Tajen Sikdar, the head teacher of the primary school in Dhubri district, who had stood in the flood water with Haider Ali Khan and two others, said on Thursday that Haider's name was not in the draft NRC. (Photo: Facebook/@Mizanur Rahman)

Dhubr/Guwahati: A nine-year-old boy, whose photograph of saluting the national flag in chest-deep flood water in an Assam school on Independence Day last year had gone viral, has failed to find a place in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Tajen Sikdar, the head teacher of the primary school in Dhubri district, who had stood in the flood water with Haider Ali Khan and two others, told PTI on Thursday that Haider's name was not in the draft NRC that was published on July 30, though those of his family members was there.

The eligible documents, including Haider's linkage and legacy data drawn from his great-grandfather Sukur Ali who was in the 1951 NRC, his birth certificate, family land records and a certificate from his school were submitted in 2015 for the inclusion of his name in the NRC, Sikdar said.

The names of Haider's grandfather, Alom Khan; mother Jaibon Khatun, who works as a midday-meal cook; elder brother Jaidor and younger sister Rina are in the draft, said Sikdar, whose name is also on the list.

Stating that Haider's mother is poor and does not know about the NRC, the head teacher said he would help her to file the form for inclusion of her son's name in the register when the claims and objection process starts.

The boy's father, Rupnal Khan, who was a scrap collector in neighbouring Kokrajhar district, lost his life in the 2012 ethnic clash there, Sikdar informed.

The lower primary school is situated about 2.5 km from Fakirganj town in the district and 200 km west of Guwahati.

The NRC is being updated with March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date to include the names of genuine Indian citizens and identify illegal migrants. 

Over 2.89 crore people were found to be eligible for inclusion in the draft NRC out of a total 3.29 crore applicants. Around 40.07 lakh applicants, however, did not find a place in the document.

The claims and objections to the draft NRC will start from August 28 before the final list is out as per the directive of the Supreme Court.

Assam, which has witnessed an influx of people from neighbouring Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, which was first prepared in 1951.

Tags: assam nrc, national register of citizen, assam government
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's why Prince Charles might not become King Charles III when he takes to throne

2

Inside pics, video: Saif Ali Khan marks 47th birthday with family, Kareena kisses him

3

Here’s Prince Harry’s special nickname for Kate Middleton

4

Mumbai's Bandra station is 7th cleanest railway station in India

5

Boy, 11, hacks into replica US vote website in minutes at convention

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham