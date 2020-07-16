Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 | Last Update : 09:04 PM IST

114th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

980,710

10,541

Recovered

620,194

6,459

Deaths

25,122

193

Maharashtra27564015261310928 Tamil Nadu1518201023102167 Delhi118645956993487 Karnataka4725318467933 Gujarat44648313462080 Uttar Pradesh41383257431012 Telangana3934225999386 Andhra Pradesh3545118378452 West Bengal34427206801000 Rajasthan2643719502530 Haryana2330617667319 Bihar2017313533157 Assam197551288953 Madhya Pradesh1964313908682 Odisha1489810476101 Jammu and Kashmir116666337206 Kerala9554463436 Punjab87995867221 Jharkhand4562248538 Chhatisgarh4556332420 Uttarakhand3785294850 Goa2951167418 Tripura228116043 Manipur170010800 Puducherry159688921 Himachal Pradesh134196610 Nagaland9023480 Chandigarh61945911 Arunachal Pradesh4911533 Meghalaya337462 Mizoram2381590 Sikkim222870
  India   All India  16 Jul 2020  Flights to US, France to resume from Friday after India creates four 'air bubbles'
India, All India

Flights to US, France to resume from Friday after India creates four 'air bubbles'

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 16, 2020, 7:36 pm IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2020, 7:36 pm IST

Some more destinations may be added in the coming days, he says.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri at the presser on Thursday. (PTI)
 Union Minister Hardeep Puri at the presser on Thursday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Interim international flights to the United States of America and France will begin from Friday while flights to Germany and the United Kingdom will operate shortly following necessary permissions and clearances. Union minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said the flights will operate under special bilateral arrangement – “air bubble” -- with these four countries and some more destinations may be added in the coming days.

According to the minister, Air France will be operating 28 flights between Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Paris from July 18 to August 1 while American carrier United Airlines will be flying 18 flights between India and the US from July 17 to July 31. From India, Air India will be operating flights to France and US under these `air bubbles’.

"They (United) are flying a daily flight between Delhi and Newark and a thrice-a-week flight between Delhi and San Francisco," Mr Puri added.

For the UK there would be two flights per day between Delhi and London while a request from Germany is under process. “I think the arrangement with Lufthansa is almost done," the minister said.

He added that due to restrictions on international flights by several countries, `air bubbles’ was the only way out at present. “We have many demands for air bubbles, but we need to be careful. We should permit that many only that we can handle," Mr Puri said.

The government is also planning to gradually increase domestic flights from present 45 per cent to about 60 per cent in the coming months. "We are assuming that by the time Diwali comes, we would have 55-60 per cent of pre-COVID domestic flights operating in India," Mr Puri said. He hinted that the cap of airfare may be further extended for some more time after August 24.

Tags: hardeep puri, ministry of civil aviation (moca), international travel, air india, coronavirus lockdown, air bubble

Latest From India

File image of Varavara Rao.

Varavara Rao tests positive for coronavirus at Mumbai's JJ Hospital

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak

Congress, Samajawadi defaming Brahmins after Vikas Dubey killing: UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak

Congress, Samajawadi defaming Brahmins after Vikas Dubey encounter: UP minister

Kulbhushan Jadhav. (PTI)

Kulbhushan Jadhav on death row: Indian officials gets second consular access

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham