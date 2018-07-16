The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jul 16, 2018 | Last Update : 10:14 AM IST

India, All India

Oppn to meet today, form strategy to corner Govt during Monsoon Session

PTI
Published : Jul 16, 2018, 8:31 am IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2018, 8:33 am IST

On top of the agenda will be to finalise a joint candidate for the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's post.

Leaders from the Congress and various other parties will meet in the evening in the office of the Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament House. (Photo: PTI)
 Leaders from the Congress and various other parties will meet in the evening in the office of the Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament House. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Opposition parties will meet on Monday to form a joint strategy to corner the government on various issues during the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting July 18.

On top of the agenda will be to finalise a joint candidate for the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's post which fell vacant after the end of the term of PJ Kurien from the Congress on July 1.

Leaders from the Congress and various other parties will meet in the evening in the office of the Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament House.

"Opposition leaders will meet tomorrow to decide on issues which will be taken up in the Monsoon Session. They will plan a strategy to seek answers from the government on issues related to increasing bank frauds, women safety and threats to national security," deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said.

Sources said that the Congress may agree to a candidate from other opposition parties for the post of the deputy chairman. Among the names doing the rounds for the post include Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy.

The sources also indicated that the post may go to the NCP. The names of the candidates have not been formally discussed and it will be the first time that the issue will be taken up during the meeting today.

The opposition candidate is likely to be decided by consensus after discussions among leaders from various parties, they said.

The sources, however, said that the ruling NDA is keen on fielding its candidate and is seeking the support of some parties like the BJD and the AIADMK.

The name of Akali Dal leader Naresh Gujral is doing the rounds for the post from the ruling coalition.

During Monday's meeting, the opposition parties are expected to discuss a strategy to corner the government on various issues including lynching, atrocities on Dalits, farmer's grievances and security of women.

Tags: monsoon session, congress, ghulam nabi azad, parliament house, lynching incidents in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

