Uber cab driver held for harassing woman passenger in Chandigarh

ANI
Published : Jun 16, 2018, 6:37 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2018, 6:36 pm IST

The victim's family alleged that the accused driver was sending inappropriate messages to the victim on WhatsApp, posing as a girl.

Chandigarh: An Uber cab driver has been arrested for allegedly harassing a woman passenger in Punjab's Chandigarh city.

The incident came to light on Friday when the victim registered a complaint against the accused, identified as Jasmer Singh, a resident of Mohali district.

The victim's family alleged that the accused driver was sending inappropriate messages to the victim on WhatsApp, posing as a girl.

Initially, the victim was unaware of the fact that the person sending her messages was a man, and therefore, engaged in conversations with the accused.

However, the victim soon got suspicious and asked the accused to meet her. Using this as an opportunity, the victim and her family nabbed the accused and registered a complaint.

"We have registered a complaint; we will take appropriate action against the driver after a thorough investigation," said Baldev Kumar, Police Inspector, Maloya Police Station.

A case has been registered in this matter. The investigation is underway.

Tags: uber cab driver, whatsapp messages, harassment, crime against women
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

