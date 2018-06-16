The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jun 16, 2018

India, All India

Muslims mark Eid-ul-Fitr in India, PM Modi, Prez Kovind wish nation

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 16, 2018, 10:54 am IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2018, 11:05 am IST

Except for Kerala, the festival of Eid is being celebrated today as the crescent moon was sighted on June 15 evening.

Thousands of Muslims turned up at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday morning. (Photo: ANI/twitter)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his warm greetings to people and wished for a strong bond of unity and harmony in the society.

"Eid Mubarak! May this day deepen the bonds of unity and harmony in our society," he tweeted.

President Kovind also wished for joy and mutual goodwill among the people of the nation.

"Id Mubarak and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. May this happy occasion bring joy to your families and foster fraternity, understanding and mutual goodwill in our shared society," President Kovind Tweeted.

Meanwhile, people offered Namaz and began Eid celebrations across the country on Saturday. Thousands of Muslims turned up at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday morning. 

However, the Border Security Force troops and the Pakistani Rangers at Attari-Wagah border did not exchange sweets on the occasion of Eid following the continuous ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu & Kashmir.

Eid ul-Fitr, an important religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marks the end of fasting month of Ramzan.

The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic lunar calendar.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad extended his Eid wishes and said, "Eid is a festival of happiness. I wish peace and happiness returns to Kashmir." 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress president Kamal Nath were spotted together at Bhopal's Idgah on the occasion.

People offer Namaz in Srinagar's Radapora on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)People offer Namaz in Srinagar's Radapora on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also offered Namaz at Delhi's Dargah Panja Sharif. He said, 'I hope this Eid brings the message of peace and brotherhood for the country.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the Gandhi Municipal stadium in Vijayawada and offered Namaz on Saturday morning. 

